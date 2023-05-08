‘Sex and the City’ Fans Wonder if Carrie Bradshaw Is Aidan Shaw’s ‘Mr. Big’

Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw appear to be back together again; at least, that’s what the sneak peek for And Just Like That… season 2 suggests. Fans of the original series and the Max reboot have some feelings about the former flames rekindling their love. Following the release of the season 2 trailer, some fans have questioned whether Carrie is Aidan’s version of Mr. Big. Plenty of evidence suggests the dynamic is similar to what fans saw between Carrie and Mr. Big in Sex and the City.

Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big had an unbalanced relationship dynamic

Carrie and Mr. Big may have ended up together, but the couple’s relationship was far from smooth. One could describe their relationship dynamic as unbalanced. For years, Carrie chased Mr. Big, hoping for a commitment. She compromised, conceded, and often allowed Mr. Big to treat her with disregard. He let her down repeatedly.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker | Bobby Bank/WireImage

Even once Mr. Big did commit, it felt like he was doing so almost begrudgingly. Even their marriage, which was supposed to be seen as the happiest moment of their tumultuous relationship, felt a bit forced. It felt like Mr. Big only married Carrie because he felt like it was the only way to keep her in his life.

Carrie and Aidan had a similar dynamic, just with the roles reversed

While some Sex and the City fans argue that Carrie and Aidan really belonged together, you could say that the couple had the same relationship dynamic as Carrie and Mr. Big, just with the reversed roles. In her relationship with Aidan, Carrie was the partner who was distant, hard to read, and afraid of commitment. Aidan was the partner willing to make concessions and chase his love, hoping she’d love him enough to settle down with him eventually.

Aidan’s return in season 2 of And Just Like That… lends further credence to the theory that Carrie is Aidan’s version of Mr. Big. If Aidan’s return is truly romantic, he and Carrie will ride the same relationship rollercoaster that Carrie and Mr. Big rode before his untimely death in the reboot’s premiere.

Will Carrie ultimately settle for Aidan, though?

It will be some time before we determine whether Carrie and Aidan’s relationship in And Just Like That… season 2 is the real deal. While the season is set to release in June, rumors suggest that Aidan will not reappear in Carrie’s life until the latter end of the season.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett | Gotham/GC Images

If things go the way spy pictures suggest, Carrie might ultimately settle with Aidan. If she does, their relationship trajectory could, once again, mimic the course of Carrie and Mr. Big’s relationship. In the original series, Carrie and Big’s relationship went through several ups and downs, with both seeking out other relationships before ultimately settling down with each other. If Aidan’s return is romantic, their relationship will look similar. Carrie and Aidan got together and broke up twice, and ultimately sought out serious relationships with others before, possibly, coming back together again.