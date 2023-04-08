‘Sex and the City’: How Many Pairs of Shoes Does Carrie Bradshaw Own?

The fashion that is seen on Sex and the City still holds up today. The series began airing on HBO back in 1998. The series followed writer Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) as she and her friends navigated their lives as women working and trying to find love in New York City. Fashion was one of the major themes on the show, especially when it came to Carrie.

Here’s how many shoes the character owned in the series.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of “And Just Like That…” | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Carrie Bradshaw spent a lot of money on fashion in ‘Sex and the City’

When it came to funding her lifestyle, one of the main things that Carrie never scrimped on was her fashion. She was always dressed lushly and she was once even shamed by a friend who lost her shoes at her baby shower.

The friend tried to shame her for spending $485 on shoes calling her wasteful. Carrie politely clapped back at the woman, saying their lifestyles were different, and she’d always shown up for her wedding, baby shower, and everything else.

Carrie Bradshaw owned at least 100 pairs of shoes on ‘Sex and the City’

Just like her clothing pieces, shoes were always a major staple in Carrie’s wardrobe. She realized following a tumultuous breakup with Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) that she owned at least 100 pairs of very expensive shoes, and those weren’t even all of the shoes in her wardrobe.

In Sex and the City season 4, episode 16, “Ring A Ding Ding,” Carrie is trying to figure out how to get the money to buy her apartment back from Aidan. Miranda asks her how many pairs of $400 shoes she owns, and she says at least 100.

“100 times 400, there’s your down payment,” Miranda explains. Carrie was horrified by the revelation. “I spent $40,000 on shoes, and I have no place to live?” she says, horrified.

Still considering the number of shoes spotted on Carrie in Sex and the City, 100 is a fairly conservative number for the number of shoes that the fashionista/writer actually owns.

Manolo Blahnik were Carrie’s favorite shoes on ‘Sex and the City’

From the beginning, one of Carrie’s favorite shoe brands was Manolo Blahnik before the shoe was widely worn or even very popular. It turns out that the character gravitated toward the shoe for practical reasons.

Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field revealed that Manolo’s were easy to get at a discount at the time. New York City shoe boutique owner George Malkemus always gave her major shoe deals. “George was more than happy to supply shoes when I began working on SATC, and Sarah Jessica was more than happy to wear them,” Field told Daily Mail.

The show made the shoe brand extremely popular, so much so that other brands began to ask Field about showcasing their shoes. Carrie would eventually wear other brands like Prada and Gucci. However, Manolo was and has always been her staple.