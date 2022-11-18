Why ‘Sex and the City’ Largely Ignored the Change in Seasons for Years

Sex and the City focuses on the friendship between four women, but fans have noticed some strange things about the series. For instance, people never got to hear or see much of any of the characters’ immediate families. The writers chose not to include family members similar to the seasons.

Throughout the show, there is a lack of seasonal changes until the very end. The writers deliberately ignored periods of the year, like winter, for years. They explained the reason behind their decision in an interview.

The seasons stayed roughly the same in ‘Sex and the City’

Sex and the City ran for six seasons, and the time of year hardly changed during its run. For the most part, the show stayed within a single season. Viewers never really saw the characters walk around in the winter or fall.

The episodes usually took place at some point near the summer. There may have been a few references to spring or fall, but the climate never strayed from a warmer season. Furthermore, there were never any holiday episodes to indicate the passage of time.

While Sex and the City aired, fans never saw any of the women celebrate Halloween or Christmas. Additionally, the series never made any mention of the holidays. The lack of such episodes makes sense since the seasons never change. Not even the months got a reference.

None of the women would say if it is May or June. Some fans have likely wondered why they never stated the time of year or appeared in the winter months. One reason could be that the show had no intentions of being realistic.

The showrunners explained why the seasons never changed

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ | James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

Fans of Sex and the City began to notice how the seasons rarely changed for most of the show. They soon became confused about the timeline and how far apart an episode was from another. The series seems to ignore this, but the showrunners have acknowledged the lack of seasonal changes.

According to BuzzFeed, executive producer Michael Patrick King explained they set the show in “eternal spring.” Essentially, the setting would exist somewhere between spring and summer. The decision did not come until the crew was already filming the first season.

“There’s a really bizarre scene in [‘Secret Sex’] when Carrie and Miranda are walking in Riverside Park — there is not a leaf on any of the trees, and they are wearing scarves. That was before we realized the actresses are going to be cold,” King stated.

As a result, viewers never see Carrie or the others explore the city during the cold months. Of course, it would not be forever. Toward the latter half of the comedy-drama, people may see evidence of fall or winter.

Fall and winter eventually appeared in ‘Sex and the City’

In Episode 6 of Sex in the City Season 1, people can see Carrie and Miranda wearing coats and scarves. Additionally, the trees did not have any leaves. However, everyone dressed for warmer weather afterward, and the foliage in the background was green.​​

The show may have referenced fall now and then, but it did not depict winter until the series finale. Carrie dresses for the cold months when she is in Paris. In Episode 20 of the sixth season, viewers see snow in New York for the first time. Additional season changes also occurred in the first Sex in the City movie.

The 2008 film shows the fall season and even has the women search for Miranda’s Halloween costume. Moreover, the story does have a few scenes set in winter to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Miranda and Carrie spend the night together for an iconic movie moment.

