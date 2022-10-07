‘Sex and the City’: Samantha Jones’ Best One-Night Stands

Samantha Jones may not be appearing in And Just Like That…, but the character remains a beloved and iconic part of Sex and the City. While Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York were all after love and relationships, Samantha was different. The sex-positive PR professional spent six seasons hunting for great sex and happened to find great love. Along the way, she had more than a few one-night stands. We’ve collected three of Samantha Jones’ one-night stands that we think deserved an encore.

While in California, Samantha Jones had a one-night stand with Garth, a penis model

Most of Samantha Jones’ one-night stands happened in New York. Still, the famed PR professional didn’t mind taking the show on the road. In season 3, Samantha and Miranda joined Carrie in California for a business meeting. There, Samantha met Garth, a sex toy model who was also a poet.

Garth was one of Samantha’s best hookups. Not only did he share her love of sex, but he was sweet and well-mannered. Garth didn’t want things to end with a single night, though. He even considered moving to New York, hoping he could turn his poetry into a career. If he did move to New York, Sex and the City fans never heard from him again. Still, we wish the best for Garth.

Samantha Jones showed Caleb MacDougal a good time

Trey MacDougal and Charlotte York’s wedding might not have been lucky for them, but it was lucky for Samantha. At their rehearsal dinner, Samantha set her sights on Caleb MacDougal, Trey’s cousin from Scotland.

Samantha had difficulty understanding Calebe’s Scottish accent, but that didn’t affect her ability to get him into bed. The couple shared one evening before Caleb headed back to Edinburgh. All parties seemed to have a good time, and admittedly, Caleb was among the best-looking of all of Samantha Jones’ one-night stands.

We appreciated Tom Reymi’s dedication to safe sex

What happens when someone like Samantha meets her sexual equal? Well, fireworks, of course. However, fireworks couldn’t occur until Samantha got the all-clear from a doctor. In season 3, Samantha met Tom Reymi, a male version of herself. His quick wit and straight-to-the-point approach to sex certainly intrigued Samantha. He even offered the seasoned dater a new experience when he suggested they try out his sex swing.

Reymi had one requirement before he was willing to be another one of Samantha Jones’ one-night stands. He wanted her to take an HIV test to ensure she was healthy. While the request initially shocked Samantha, we have to give it to Reymi for his no-nonsense approach to safe sex. His willingness to discuss uncomfortable topics makes him one of Samantha Jones’ best one-night stands.

Reymi, Caleb, and Garth might have been great one-night stands, but none of them were relationship material. Samantha only had a few significant relationships on screen. That’s all she really needed, though. Most Sex and the City fans agree that Smith Jerrod was one of the best on-screen boyfriends of the entire series. Smith and Harry Goldenblatt are largely considered the series’ absolute best love interests.

