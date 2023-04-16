‘Sex and the City’: Samantha Was the Most Modern Woman

Sex and the City is one of the most captivating series in TV history. The series aired from 1998 to 2004. Over the six seasons, the series followed fashionable New York City-based girlfriends, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they navigated their careers, friendships and romantic relationships.

Samantha still stands out as the gem of the series. Here’s why she was the absolute most modern woman.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’ | HBO

How did Carrie and Samantha meet on ‘Sex and the City’?

In Sex and the City 2, fans learned that Carrie and Samantha met at a club. Carrie was trying to get into the NYC music venue CBGBs and Samantha was the publicist who let her in. The girlfriends’ meet-cute in the series is a bit different than their meet-cute in the books.

In Candace Bushnell’s books, the author writes that Carrie and Samantha knew each other from high school, but they reconnected in the city one day when Carrie needed Samantha’s help finding her purse. In the books, the pair are closer in age, but in the series, Samantha is about 10 years old than Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte.

Samantha was the most modern woman on ‘Sex and the City’

When Sex and the City first debuted in 1998, Samantha was unlike any other woman character on TV, even the other women on the show. In her 40s, she had no interest in children, getting married, or settling down. She had a high-powered role as a publicist in the city, which allowed her friends in some of the most iconic venues.

She wasn’t overly emotional as people always claim women to be, and she didn’t care what other people thought of her. Since Samantha, television has seen really progressed in terms of the way that women are represented.

Because of Samantha, other women in limited series, cable shows, and network television are being represented.

Why didn’t Kim Cattrall reprise her role on ‘And Just Like That’?

There have been rumors for years about a feud between Parker and Cattrall that neither of the ladies has given much energy to. At the end of the day, after portraying Samantha Jones for six seasons and in two films, Cattrall was ready to do something else.

“It’s a no from me,” Cattrall said in 2019 via Town and Country. “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.” The actor hasn’t said anything else about her decision to not return other than ask fans to respect her choice.

She also went on to say that in their working relationship, she felt as if Parker could have been nicer. Thankfully, the character of Samantha lives on in And Just Like That even though she’s offscreen.