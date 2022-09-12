‘Sex and the City’ Showrunner, Michael Patrick King, Was ‘Creeped out’ by 1 Actor’s Eating Habits

Sex and the City was a groundbreaking series when it first aired on HBO. The actors who took on the roles were largely open to film just about any scene. There were a couple of constraints, though. For example, Sarah Jessica Parker, the actor who portrayed Carrie Bradshaw, refused to do nude scenes. While Cynthia Nixon was open to filming almost anything, showrunner Michael Patrick King refused to allow her character to eat on camera, or so he once claimed.

Michael Patrick King said Cynthia Nixon was a “loud eater”

Actor, Cynthia Nixon, wasn’t one to shy away from any scene. The Sex and the City alum seemed to embrace scenes that might make other actors feel a bit uncomfortable. From the sounds of it, Nixon has always been up for just about anything. Michael Patrick King, however, wouldn’t let the famed actor do one thing in the edited versions of the original series. He tried to avoid having Nixon’s character, Miranda Hobbes, eat.

During a 2010 appearance at the GLAAD Media Awards, King was tasked with presenting Nixon with an award. He couldn’t help but take a playful jab at his former co-worker before handing it over. According to New York Magazine, He told the crowd that he actively avoided letting Nixon’s character eat on camera because she was a “loud eater.” King said Nixon liked to order items like cheeseburgers, and she at them with “gusto.” The famed showrunner continued. He said, “I mean, there were times you couldn’t even hear the other girls’ lines. And it totally creeped me out.”

Cynthia Nixon did have a ton of food-related scenes during her time on ‘Sex and the City’, though

While King insisted he didn’t like to let Nixon eat on camera, she sure had a lot of food-related scenes. Food played a larger role in Miranda’s life than in the lives of Charlotte York, Samantha Jones, and Sarah Jessica Parker combined. Sex and the City fans even wondered if perhaps it was a dig.

After unearthing King’s comments, Reddit users questioned whether King was being purposefully cruel by drawing attention to Nixon with food-related storylines. In the season 4 episode, “What’s Sex Got to Do With It?” Miranda replaces sex with chocolate and even pulls a cake out of the garbage. While leaving a message for Carrie, she jokes that she needs to be checked into the “Betty Crocker Clinic.” In season 6, she joins Weight Watchers after giving birth to Brady Hobbes. There is also a scene where she worries the woman at a local Chinese restaurant is judging her regular order. It’s equally possible that King was simply joking.

Nixon returned to reprise her role in And Just Like That…, the HBO Max reboot of the famed series in 2021. She is set to return for season 2 of the controversial series, although fans aren’t sold on the direction her storyline has taken. Season 2 is set to begin filming this fall. HBO Max has not announced an air date.

