‘Sex and the City’: The Story of How Charlotte and Carrie Met Is Classic New York

When it comes to the women in Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) are very different from one another. At times, it seemed strange that the pair would be such close friends since they often valued very different things. However, though Carrie frequently seemed more aligned with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Samatha (Kim Cattrall), her bond with Charlotte has always been important.

Here’s how the duo met.

Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker as Charlotte York and Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and the City’ | Tom Kingston/WireImage

Charlotte York was the most traditional woman in ‘Sex and the City’

Charlotte York usually seemed like the odd one out in her friend ground. She was the more “traditional” friend, who often had antiquated views and looked down on Samantha and Carrie, in particular, for their sex lives. It took her some time to learn how to be a good friend without so much judgment attached to her opinions about things.

Still, when it came time to show up for her girlfriends, she was always there. When Miranda announced she would be keeping her baby, Charlotte was delighted despite her fertility issues. She gave Carrie the money to buy her apartment after an awful breakup, and she cursed Mr. Big out when he more than deserved it.

This is how Charlotte and Carrie met on ‘Sex and the City’

Carrie and Charlotte were pretty different in Sex and the City. In fact, sometimes their ideas and opinions were so opposite that it seemed almost strange that they were firsts. Charlotte was more traditional and straight-laced, with Carrie was more whimsical and carefree.

Still, the pair met in the most New York City possible, on the subway. In Sex and the City 2, Carrie reveals that she and Charlotte met in 1987 ( about 11 years before the series pilot). Though the movie doesn’t go into more detail, in Candace Bushnell’s Summer in the City, she says that the pair met on the train when Charlotte was reading Brides magazine and the women clung to each other after a homeless man exposed himself to them.

One moment like that could undoubtedly bind you with someone for life.

Charlotte had the biggest character transformation in ‘Sex and the City’

When it came to character development, Charlotte had perhaps the biggest transformation in Sex and the City. When fans were first introduced to her, she was obsessed with the idea of getting married to the perfect man, having babies, and moving to Connecticut. Even her career as an art curator seemed to take the back burner.

Charlotte assumed she found all of that when she met and married Trey. However, their non-existent sex life and infertility issues proved that real love, a good marriage, and companionship needs a lot more than what’s on the surface.

Charlotte soon found herself in a whirlwind romance with the most unlikely man, and embracing the unexpected was how she began to find herself.