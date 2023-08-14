'Sex and the City' fans spent six seasons watching the girls date until they found their perfect or not-so-perfect matches. There were some interesting matches, disastrous beaus and forgettable partners.

While Sex and the City was about friendship, at its core, there was plenty of dating and sex involved in the series, too, as the name suggests. Fans watched Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Samantha Jones, and Charlotte York date their way through Manhattan for six seasons. There were countless dates and a handful of serious love interests. Not every date was a stud or a dud, though. Some of the men they dated were truly forgettable. We’ve collected four examples.

Carrie Bradshaw dated good men, bad men, and everything in between

Carrie Bradshaw never shied away from a date. While she had the longest love affairs in the show, she also had more than a couple of one-off dates. While some were truly interesting men, others were easy to forget.

Dr. Bradley Meego appeared in season 2 of Sex and the City. He was a doctor that Carrie met while at a book launch. While Dr. Meego was “good on paper,” sparks didn’t fly for Carrie. We get why, too. While the doctor seemed like a nice guy, he was also as basic as they came. There was nothing, aside from his house in the Hamptons, that set him apart from others. Carrie and Dr. Bradley Meego shared one chaste night together before he disappeared for good.

Miranda Hobbes briefly dated a very forgettable cartoonist with unforgettable bathroom habits

Do you remember when Miranda Hobbes dated a cartoonist for the New Yorker? Yea, neither do we. The only thing memorable about Doug, portrayed by Jim Gaffigan, is that he became so comfortable with Miranda that he was willing to defecate with the bathroom door wide open.

Miranda couldn’t make peace with Doug’s open-door policy, so she quickly dumped him. He only appeared in a single episode of the famed series. While seeing Jim Gaffigan in multiple episodes of Sex and the City would have been interesting, his character, unfortunately, was one of the show’s most forgettable dates.

Samantha Jones had a few unforgettable beaus, but plenty of forgettable dates

Samantha Jones wasn’t known for getting into serious relationships. Still, the sultry Sam had a couple of unforgettable beaus. There was, of course, Richard Wright, the hotel magnet that broke her heart. She also dated the minimally endowed James and finally settled into a long-term thing with actor Smith Jerrod.

Between the three men in Samanthat’s life were very forgettable dates. The most nondescript of them was probably Ken Shear. Ken was a married wine importer who Samantha was perfectly happy to have discreet sex with. Things fell apart when he went rogue and told his wife all about his escapades. He was so bland that even Samantha didn’t know who he was when he called her phone.

While Ken was boring, the actor who played him, Jonathan Walker, is not. According to IMDb, the actor who portrayed Ken also appeared in The Carrie Diaries as Mr. Reynolds.

Charlotte York kissed a lot of frogs before she met Harry Goldenblatt

Charlotte York was desperate to become a married woman. So desperate, in fact, that the Connecticut native was happy to go out with just about anyone as long as they were reasonably attractive and seemingly wealthy. Her singlemindedness led her into some really strange dating scenarios. Some of her oddest dates are the most fun to discuss, but she also dated some truly boring guys.

Gareth Davis is probably the most easy to forget date in history. We don’t know much about Gareth other than the fact that Charlotte took him to a gallery opening at her job, and he opted to spend his time scoping out other women. Charlotte caught him hooking up with another partygoer. Gareth called Charlotte one more time, but that was the end of Gareth. Sex and the City fans never heard from him again, making him one of Charlotte’s most forgettable dating prospects.