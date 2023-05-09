‘Sex and the City’: What Was Carrie Bradshaw’s Age at the Start and End of the Series?

Sex and the City fans were given a chance to catch back up with Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That… The series is heading into its second season. While the reboot shows Carrie’s life as a 53-year-old widow, we want to go back to the beginning and remember where it all began. We’ve spent two decades following her story. That means Carrie Bradshaw’s age at the start of the series was 32.

Carrie Bradshaw’s age at the start and end of the series might surprise you

Carrie Bradshaw was still trying to figure out her life when Sex and the City premiered. While she was well-established in her career when the series began, she was still pretty young. When episode one of Sex and the City premiered, Carrie was 32.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw | HBO/Newsmakers

While the series specifically avoided holiday episodes and didn’t often mention the passage of time, we did see the girls progress professionally and personally over several years. Carrie’s 35th birthday was celebrated during the season 4 premiere. Carrie dealt with feelings of loneliness and angst around the milestone birthday.

By the time Sex and the City drew to a close, fans watched the years pass, and relationships come and go. When the finale of Sex and the City showed Mr. Big following Carrie to Paris to win her back, she was closing in on 40. In 2004, when the finale aired, Carrie had turned 38.

She was a 40-year-old bride in ‘Sex and the City: The Movie’

When Sex and the City: The Movie premiered, there were plenty of hints about Carrie Bradshaw’s age. While the series ended with her still in her 30s, it took years for the movie to premiere. The famed sex columnist was set to be a 40-year-old bride in the film. That wedding never happened, though.

Eventually, Carrie and Mr. Big wed, but it took atleast a year for them to reconnect and head down the aisle in a subdued courthouse ceremony. When the couple married, Carrie was around 41. Her groom, Mr. Big, was 53 when their planned nuptials should have occurred.

How old were Carrie Bradshaw’s best friends?

While Mr. Big was substantially older than Carrie, her friends were mostly around her age. Both Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York are around the same age as Carrie. Charlotte’s 36th birthday was celebrated in season 5 of Sex and the City. Miranda was 35 when she learned she was pregnant with Brady Hobbes in season 4 of the famed series.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones | HBO

While Charlotte and Miranda were the same age as Carrie, Samantha Jones was substantially older. Samantha kept her age a secret for most of Sex and the City, although she admitted to being “older” than her pals. In season 6, she finally announced she was 45, making her about eight years older than the rest of the group.