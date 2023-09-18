Miranda Hobbes graduated from Harvard Law School and will earn her master's degree from Columbia University eventually. Still, we do not know where the 'Sex and the City' lawyer earned her undergraduate degree.

Sex and the City premiered in 1998 when Carrie Bradshaw and her pals, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York, and Samantha Jones, were in their 30s and 40s. The foursome was long out from their college years, but a few of the show’s main characters did mention their educational backgrounds. We know that Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda attended college, but do you remember exactly where Miranda Hobbes earned her degrees?

Where did Miranda Hobbes earn her bachelor’s degree?

Miranda Hobbes was already a lawyer when Sex and the City opened, so the college she attended for her undergraduate degree was never mentioned. In fact, only one Sex and the City character ever said where they received their undergraduate degree. Charlotte York revealed she attended Smith College. Samantha Jones noted that she attended college, but she never mentioned where she went.

Still, we can make some assumptions about Miranda’s collegiate career. Miranda was originally from Philadelphia and never mentioned living away from the East Coast. She was not a fan of the West Coast when the friend group visited California in season 3, so it’s safe to assume she did not attend college in California. We can safely assume Miranda Hobbes likely went to a college located in the Northeast or New England. While she never mentioned it, Penn State feels like a good fit for Miranda as an undergraduate.

Miranda Hobbes is a graduate of Harvard Law

While Miranda never mentioned where she earned her undergraduate degree, she was rather proud of her law school alma mater. Miranda graduated from Harvard Law School in 1990. While she was eight years out from her time at Harvard when the series began, she mentioned it repeatedly. She also attended Harvard-sponsored events and consistently drank from a Harvard Law coffee cup.

Harvard University | Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Miranda is believed to have been born in 1966. That means she would have graduated from Harvard at 24 years old. Traditionally, a full-time student would complete law school in three years. Based on the dates, it is safe to assume that Miranda chose to attend law school immediately upon her undergraduate graduation.

The legal eagle has returned to school in ‘And Just Like That…’

Miranda spent most of her career working in corporate law, but when And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City reboot, opened, Miranda was headed on a new adventure. Instead of finishing up her career in corporate law, Miranda opted to return to school to earn a degree from Columbia. According to the series, Miranda is pursuing a master’s degree.

Miranda Hobbes | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

The degree program she is pursuing in And Just Like That… is Human Rights Studies, and it is an actual degree program offered at Columbia University. The program requires 30 credit hours and a thesis for graduation, according to the University. When And Just Like That… premiered in 2021, Miranda was just beginning her academic journey at the renowned school.