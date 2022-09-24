‘Sex and the City’s’ Carrie Bradshaw Might Be Selfish, but She Could Also Be Insightful and Kind

Carrie Bradshaw gets a lot of hate from some Sex and the City fans for being difficult, self-involved, and, generally speaking, a bad friend. Carrie was always meant to be a complex and flawed character, but that doesn’t mean she was devoid of good qualities. While Carrie can be all of those things, there were also moments where she was, in fact, rather insightful and kind. We’ve collected a few moments when Carrie wasn’t all that bad. Dare we say, she even had moments when she was great.

Carrie was great at hyping her friends up

Stanford Blatch played the supportive role of best friend effortlessly for all six seasons of Sex and the City. As Carrie’s longtime bestie, Stanford was often tasked with gassing up Carrie and making sure she knew exactly how fabulous he, and thus the world, thought she was. Carrie wasn’t always as mindful of Stanford’s feelings as he was of hers, but she did take a moment or two to hype him up.

In the season 4 episode, “The Real Me,” Stanford was feeling down on his looks, claiming he could never garner the interest of a model. He told Carrie that he knew what he looked like, suggesting he wasn’t the mainstream definition of an attractive gay man. Carrie turned to him sweetly and parroted back something he had said to her earlier; “Then you can’t see what I can see.”

The moment between Carrie and Stanford was a relatively quick exchange. Still, it goes to show that Carrie could be in tune with the insecurities of those around her. Most importantly, she could be counted on to hype them up when needed. She did the same for Charlotte York when Charlotte was too insecure to walk around a women’s locker room naked.

Carrie always made sure her friends knew they had options

Carrie wasn’t a great pal for the more simplistic problems. She tossed her hat into the ring when it mattered the most, though. She went out of her way to ensure her friends always knew they had options and was prepared to support them no matter what they picked.

When Charlotte York learned that Trey MacDougal was impotent the night before their wedding, she didn’t know what to do. After Charlotte confided in Carrie, Carrie made sure Charlotte knew she didn’t have to walk down the aisle if she didn’t want to. When Charlotte opted to go through with the marriage, Carrie was there to lend an ear. She didn’t judge the situation, even as the newlyweds’ troubles mounted.

When Miranda Hobbes learned she was pregnant with Steve Brady’s baby, Carrie was ready to help. While she considered an abortion, Carrie was there to lend support. Later, when Miranda decided to keep the baby, she was by her side, too. The big moments of support should count for something.

We expect more good things from Carrie Bradshaw soon

While Carrie Bradshaw and her pals returned for a reboot in December 2021, she didn’t exactly let her best side shine. Too grief-stricken to be there for her friends, Carrie needed more support than she could feasibly offer in return. With season 2 of And Just Like That... on the horizon, we hope to see Carrie recapture her giving spirit.

The cast of the reboot recently revealed that they sat down for their first table read. Filming should begin shortly. HBO Max has not offered a definite premiere date for And Just Like That… season 2 just yet, though. Mid-2023 seems like the most likely timeline if we had to guess.

