Why Shad Moss Changed His Name From Lil Bow Wow

Bow Wow has been in the music industry for years, having begun his career as a child. Today he is a father, musician, and businessman. While to many people, he will always be Bow Wow, the rapper now goes by a different name. Here’s why Bow Wow dropped his stage name in favor of his legal name, Shad Moss.

Shad Moss | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Shad Moss was a child prodigy

Moss was born in Columbus, Ohio, to Alfonso’s Preston Moss and Rena Caldwell. He developed an interest in rap music at an early age. By the time he was six years old, Moss began performing recreationally under the name Kid Gangster.

His life would turn around for the better in 1993 when rapper Snoop Dogg noticed him performing at a Los Angeles concert. Snoop Dogg, who became his mentor, gave him the moniker Lil Bow Wow as a callback to his own name.

Moss met producer and record label exec Jermaine Dupris at age 11, and Dupri helped the rising star shape his career. The young rapper released his debut album in 2000 at 13 years old titled Beware of Dog. One of the singles on the album Bow Wow (That’s My Name) featured Moss’ mentor Snoop Dogg.

The song was a success, topping charts and receiving a double platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America after selling two million copies. Moss continued performing under the name Lil Bow Wow releasing bangers and chart toppers such as “Take Ya Home” and “Thank You,” until 2002, when he dropped the Lil from the stage name, opting to go with Bow Wow.

When asked why he changed his name, Moss said at the time, “I’m getting older now, and it’s too many Lil’s. All these Lil rappers. I’m just kind of getting real irritated by it.”

Why Shad Moss decided to change his name again

After BET AWARDS… Im going by Shad Moss. Bow Wow does not represent who i am today. Its only right! Change is here! — Bow Wow (@smoss) June 22, 2014

Moss, who went by Bow Wow, continued making music under the stage name, with his first album under the new name being Unleashed. The first single on the album, “Let’s Get Down,” peaked at #14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

However, in 2014, the rapper announced that he would once more be changing his name. announcing via Instagram, Moss said he would only be answering to his legal name Shad Moss going forward. According to the rapper, the name change was necessary despite having found fame and fortune under his previous stage names.

“We made a lot of history as Bow Wow. Now it’s time for the next chapter and challenge,” he said. Moss stated that the moniker no longer fit his brand and didn’t represent him “I’m a father, businessman, TV host, actor, and rapper! Time for Mr. Moss to take over,” he stated.

He also made a similar announcement on Twitter on June 22, 2014, writing, “After BET AWARDS…I’m going by Shad Moss. Bow Wow does not represent who I am today. It’s only right! Change is here!”

What is Shad Moss’ net worth?

Snoop told me no way you can retire before me. You owe us one more. Speak on all the real s*** that we wanna know you been going through. Put it song and watch it flourish. – nuff said unc! #lastone pic.twitter.com/YoarmMtzrq — Bow Wow (@smoss) January 11, 2022

Moss has continued to make a name for himself despite the name change. After dominating the charts in the early 2000s, the rising star decided to try his hand at acting, making his film debut in 2002 in Like Mike.

Moss went on to star in other projects, including The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift, Roll Bounce, and Hurricane Season. He joined the cast of Entourage and also starred in Lottery Ticket alongside rapper Ice Cube. In 2016, Moss announced he would be retiring from music with his final album, NYLTH, scheduled for a 2017 release.

The album has still not come out. Earlier this year, Moss announced on Twitter that he would release a final album titled Before 30, naming his mentor as inspiration for the final piece. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Moss is worth $1.5 million.

