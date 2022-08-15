Shailene Woodley Admits She’s ‘Weird’ But Also ‘Really Boring’

Over the course of her career, Shailene Woodley has earned a reputation for being a little unorthodox. Personal anecdotes from the actor have included everything from the benefits of eating clay to devoting time to giving her vagina some sunshine. Woodley has even earned the label of leading a “crunchy granola” lifestyle. But how does the Divergent alum describe her personality herself? And how does she feel about how she’s viewed in the public eye?

Shailene Woodley | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Shailene Woodley is often called a Hollywood hippie

Having grown up in the spotlight, Woodley has no shortage of people weighing in on her personality. Because she does things like use fruits and veggies for makeup, she’s received the label of being a hippy. But the Adrift actor doesn’t seem bothered by how people view her. Certainly, people’s curiosity or even criticism isn’t going to stop Woodley from living her authentic truth.

The ‘Big Little Lies’ alum doesn’t mind her crunchy granola label

“It makes me laugh,” Woodley revealed to Vogue when asked about her ‘crunchy’ label. “If I spent any of my life energy being annoyed by what people I don’t know say about me, that’s a miserable life. When it first started happening when I was younger, I was very much in my early 20s, and I was like, f*** that, who cares. This is what I believe in. This is what I want to say. And I think that’s a rite of passage. But I wouldn’t change anything.”

Woodley opens up about her personality

Continuing on, Woodley got candid about her personality. She also shared her hypothesis about why people are more interested in some of her more unusual lifestyle choices. “I think it’s important for us to be ourselves,” she began. “And I’m weird. And I’m also really boring. I think that’s why people kind of clamor onto sound bites because I’m not at a lot of parties, and I’m not doing a lot of Hollywood-type things. I don’t care about the noise.”

What is the ‘Divergent’ alum truly passionate about?

It’s evident that Woodley couldn’t care less about much of the glitz and glam of Hollywood. So what does she care about? What are the aspects of her career that she can’t get enough of? For The Descendants actor, she’s most interested in telling compelling stories and the human connection. Woodley seems to view money and fame as the symptoms of acting rather than the core of it.

“I care about working with directors that I admire, and I care about telling stories that hopefully will impact people’s hearts,” Woodley explained. “And I care about being on a film set and eating at the craft food table with a gaffer, that’s really what brings me the most joy. So all of this extra is luxurious and beautiful and has given me great perspective on the wild ways in which our world can be so different based on finance or celebrity. But that’s kind of it. You know, it’s all extra. It doesn’t impact my art, which is storytelling.”

