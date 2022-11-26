Shailene Woodley Believes in Trees; ‘My Religion Is the Earth, Man’

Shailene Woodley has never made it a secret just how much she values nature. She became an avid environmentalist after taking a class in high school and hasn’t looked back since. The Divergent actor takes great care to ensure that her lifestyle is a sustainable one. She makes sure that her food is sourced properly, takes great care to minimize her personal waste, and donates her time and money to worthy environmental causes. But being an environmentalist is more than just a hobby for Woodley; she considers it to be more of a religion.

Shailene Woodley is passionate about food and environmental sustainability

A big way that Woodley shows up for the planet is by eating in a sustainable way. When filming projects, the actor doesn’t take advantage of Craft Services. Instead, she chooses to bring her meals from home. Her knowledge of food and herbs has given her the ability to forage a lot of her own food. The Endings, Beginnings actor even makes her own cheese and gathers her spring water from mountains on a monthly basis.

Laura Dern recalls how her ‘Big Little Lies’ co-star approaches dining out

Woodley adopts a similar attitude about food sustainability when she’s dining out as well. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Laura Dern (whom Woodley worked with on The Fault in Our Stars and Big Little Lies) revealed how inquisitive Woodley is when she’s out at a restaurant.

“Shailene’s like, ‘Hey, wow!’ Big open smile,” Dern shared about Woodley. “‘God, great, I looked at your menu. It’s so awesome. Hey, what kind of oil do you guys cook in? Oh, you do? Hmm, you never use beef fat from sustainable farms where it’s grass-fed? Oh wow, you guys are open to that? Cool. Can we have a tour of your kitchen?'”

Woodley reveals that Earth is her religion

According to Dern, Woodley is serious about her commitment to the environment. “People might think they’re saving the planet, taking half steps,” Dern explained. “Shailene is taking it to such a different level.” Woodley herself summed up her passion for the environment best when asked about her religion. “My religion is the Earth, man,” she declared. “I believe in trees.”

Woodley is also conscious of her fashion choices

Fashion is another area where Woodley makes her love of nature and the environment known. She often opts for vintage and sustainable options and refuses to wear fur or diamonds. Though she’s not typically bare-faced, she does opt for minimal makeup, often using fruits and veggies on her face in lieu of traditional makeup. However, she realizes that there’s a time and place for her to embrace her hippy lifestyle to the fullest extent.

“If I was to show up wearing my five-toe shoes, my Melodia organic leggings, and some hippie top, no one is going to take me seriously, and I probably would not be doing this interview right now for The Hollywood Reporter,” Woodley explained. “When I go on a red carpet, I’m Shailene, but I’m also Shailene representing a movie. I’m there for my boss, for my employer, so part of that comes with wearing the uniform.” Clearly, Woodley has found a balance and a religion that works for her. Her lifestyle is certainly atypical among other actors in Hollywood.