Shailene Woodley Eats Clay, but How Much Does She Consume?

Fans of Shailene Woodley have long since been interested in her diet. As an environmentalist, the Big Little Lies alum is very conscious of where she gets her food from. Furthermore, since she is interested in herbalism, her diet contains things that may be considered unusual in the Western world. For example, Woodley has been candid about the fact that she eats clay.

When did Shailene Woodley start eating clay?

Clay has been a part of Woodley’s diet for over seven years. The Divergent alum was first inspired to start consuming the earthy material after having a conversation with a cab driver. In an interview with Into The Gloss, Woodley reflected on the conversation that would have an impact on her diet.

“I first heard about the benefits of eating clay from a taxi driver,” Woodley explained. “He was African and was saying that, where he’s from, the women eat clay when they’re pregnant. Seriously—ask your taxi drivers where they are from and about their customs. You will learn a lot.”

How much clay does the movie star eat on a regular basis?

But just how much clay is Woodley eating? While on the Late Show with David Letterman, the Endings, Beginnings star explained that it’s much less than people likely expect. “It’s not like I have a ball of Play-Doh,” Woodley joked while pretending to chow down. Continuing on, Woodley explained that she only has about a teaspoon of clay at a time. “It binds to the heavy metals,” Woodley revealed.

Woodley also enjoys eating bone broth

But Woodley didn’t just talk about clay during her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman. She also talked about another staple in her diet. While on the show, she championed bone broth as well. She explained that bone broth is made from brewing bones “anywhere from 24 to 36 hours.” Continuing on, she explained that all you need is animal bones and water to make the broth. The O.C. alum shared that you can even pick up bones from your local butcher.

“What I think is beautiful about it is that you use the whole animal,” Woodley shared about bone broth. “You’re not just seeking out that perfect cut of muscle meat and whatnot. And yeah, you boil the bones or you boil other parts of the mammal.” Continuing on, Woodley shared that she typically has a bit of bone broth in the mornings and she notices a pretty immediate difference. She explained that bone broth is pretty good at helping manage leaky gut.

Clearly, Woodley has found things that work well for her. Certainly, bone broth has become more popular in recent years. Eating clay still hasn’t gained a ton of popularity in the western world, but only time will tell if that will change.

