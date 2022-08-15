Shailene Woodley Is Excited About Fashion Again Because of Control

When you’re a famous actor like Shailene Woodley, you get exposed to lots of glitz and glam. Fashion show invitations, red carpet events, and extravagant photoshoots are pretty par for the course. However, for a while, Woodley distanced herself from the more lavish parts of her career. But why did she make that decision, and how has her personal fashion sense evolved over time?

Like most child actors, Woodley grew up in the spotlight. As a teen, she was excited about experimenting with her own sense of style and fashion. However, as she accrued more fame and success, she felt pressured by the industry to look and dress a certain way. In an interview with NET-A-PORTER, the Divergent alum revealed how that pressure took a toll on her.

Shailene Woodley was told to shift her fashion choices

“In high school, I would shop at thrift stores to put together weird outfits,” Woodley remembered. “When I did The Descendants, I had studios saying, ‘You need to dress more cosmopolitan,’ which is such a funny word to use for an 18-year-old. I let go of so much of my desire to be creative in that space because I didn’t want to be a mannequin for someone to dress up and throw on a red carpet.”

Continuing on, Woodly explained that, at the time, she wanted to make sure her style and fashion choices reflected her personal beliefs. However, her personal ethos has transformed throughout the years. Now, she feels more empowered and excited by embracing some of the more glamorous aspects of her career.

The ‘Big Little Lies’ alum has found a sense of control with her personal style

“I was only interested in making sure my physical footprint was aligned with my mental opinions and viewpoints,” Woodley added. “Now I’m in a different place. The idea of fashion is exciting again because I can now curate a look that’s authentically myself. I suppose it really just comes down to control.”

But just because the Adrift actor has found her footing now doesn’t mean she doesn’t recognize how challenging the journey can be. Woodley hinted that new female actors may experience pressure to adapt a certain aesthetic, both appearance-wise and fashion-wise. She was quick to explain that keeping up appearances may not be the route that everyone wants to take.

Woodley talks about how actresses appearances change after they find success

“We often see a pattern with young women in this industry,” Woodley began. “They lose a bit of weight after they become successful, their hair changes, or their skin becomes clear. There’s a lot that goes into the behind the scenes that, if that’s not your thing, can itch at your soul.”

Fortunately, Woodley has seemingly found a sense of balance for herself. Having control over her fashion choices and appearance has given her a strong sense of agency. And while the excessive parts of her job may not be her favorite, she’s seemingly found a way to tolerate it all.

