Shailene Woodley Explains Why She Screams the Second She Wakes Up

Many people may consider Shailene Woodley’s lifestyle to be unorthodox, but it certainly seems to be working out well for the actor. Woodley stressed the importance of health and wellness years before they became popular buzzwords and the media. Woodley has set a number of rituals and routines for herself to help her feel her best.

Shailene Woodley is very conscious of where she sources her food

One way that Woodley is able to manage her health is through her diet. The Divergent alum is very conscious of where she sources her food from. Furthermore, her interest in herbalism has encouraged her to use natural products to treat ailments. But Woodley’s wellness routine isn’t just limited to her diet. She also has a pretty intense morning practice to get her in the right frame of mind to start her day.

‘The O.C.’ alum explains her unorthodox screaming ritual

While speaking to Interview Magazine, Woodley revealed the unusual way she starts her morning. The actor adapts the tune of “Good Morning” from the 1952 film Singin’ in the Rain and screams out a kind of mantra to herself. “The second I wake up, I scream very loudly, ‘Good morning! Good morning!'” Woodley shared. “And then I scream out, ‘Exciting day! Exciting day!'”

But how does the daily scream benefit Woodley? The actor explains that she believes it helps set the tone for the type of day she’d like to have. “I feel like it completely sets the mood for the whole day,” she shared. Continuing on, Woodley admitted that she’s faithful to her ritual. In fact, the only time she breaks it is when she’s crashing with someone else. “Every single morning,” she explained. “Unless I’m at someone’s house—then it might not be appropriate.”

Woodley has a pretty standard bedtime routine

Woodley’s morning routine may be uncommon, but her nighttime ritual is a little more run of the mill. The Endings, Beginnings actor explained that she has more flexibility in her evening routine. However, when she’s prioritizing self-care, her routine is pretty similar to the average person’s. The exception to this is perhaps the bit of movement that the actor does before bedtime.

“It depends,” Woodley shared of her nighttime routine. “If I’m having a me night, I might do 15 to 45 minutes of yoga. The thing that’s most grounding for me before bed, though, is when I wash my face. To wash my face and nourish my skin and cleanse myself of everything that happened through the day, and then to sit in bed with my journal or a book of poems or a novel and a cup of tea, is the perfect way for me to ensure a good night’s rest.”

