Shailene Woodley Lived in an RV With as Many as 9 People

Though Shailene Woodley has been famous since her teens, she’s never really bought into the celebrity lifestyle. Though The Fallout actor is worth $12 million, she seems to be frugal with her money. In fact, for years, the actor led a nomadic lifestyle, living out of a carry-on suitcase and constantly couch-surfing between her friends’ homes. And in the summer of 2016, she even lived out of an RV for months on end.

Shailene Woodley | Joseph Prezioso / AFP

Why did Shailene Woodley decide to live in an RV for months at a time?

But just how did Woodley wind up living in an RV? The Endings, Beginnings actor decided to caravan cross country with the DNC. But what began as a quick trip soon spiraled into something more. While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Woodly explained how her “radical” RV living began.

I was like, ‘Hey mom, can I borrow our like 17-year-old motor home for a week to do this adventure?’ and she was like, ‘Yeah, of course.'” Woodley recalled. “That week turned into a two-and-a-half-month road trip of sorts. We still have her RV, actually. We haven’t given it back.”

The actor lived in close quarters with quite a few people

But Woodley’s RV living wasn’t a solo endeavor. She managed to take quite a few of her friends with her on the adventure. “I think, at most, we had maybe nine people in it or 10 people in it at once,” she explained. “At the least, it was, at minimum, there were always four of us. But you get to know someone really well when you’re living in tight quarters like that. No showers. I mean, it’s a little complicated.”

Woodley explains that there aren’t many restrictions about where you can park overnight in an RV

While the shower situation may have been complicated, finding a place to camp for the night was not. Woodley knew from experience that there weren’t many restrictions about where you can park an RV for a night. “You can literally go anywhere in an RV,” Woodley revealed. “So I grew up camping in an RV, so I was very comfortable with it. But some of my friends who I was with to start, if I were on night shift and they woke up at say 3 AM when I parked somewhere, and I’m like ‘Oh we’re just on the side of the road.'”

Continuing on, Woodley shared that her friends were flummoxed that she’d park somewhere so random. However, they eventually got used to sleeping wherever. “You can just find, like, a dirt patch on the side of the freeway. You can pull over, [and] you can sleep there. You can sleep in a Walmart parking lot. We slept in Union Station in DC.” Clearly, Woodley has an adventurous spirit. We can’t think of many others in Hollywood who would choose to spend their summer in an RV.