Shailene Woodley Makes Her Own Cheese and Forages Wild Food

Though she’s a famous actor, Shailene Woodley has always lived a fairly atypical lifestyle, especially for a celebrity . In her late teens, when she was working on The Secret Life of The American Teenager, she lived in a cabin in the woods without cell phone service. In her early 20s, she embraced a nomadic lifestyle, spending years couch surfing and living out of a carry-on suitcase. Even the way Woodley sources her food is fairly unique, especially considering the wealth that she has accrued.

Shailene Woodley developed a passion for food sustainability in high school

Woodley was still in high school when she first developed an interest in where her food was sourced from. Having taken an environmentalism class, she developed a deep interest in sustainability. This caused her to start rethinking her diet and the way she consumed food. Later, she developed an interest in herbalism and started to enjoy finding natural ways to heal.

The movie star is typically ahead of the curve regarding health and wellness trends

It didn’t take long for Woodley’s interest in environmentalism to have effects on her entire lifestyle. She became known for her “crunchy granola” lifestyle. Fans of the Endings, Beginnings actor could count on her to be ahead of the curve when it came to wellness trends. For example, Woodley was consuming food like bone broth years before it was popular. Additionally, she spoke about the benefits of oil pulling before it became mainstream.

For her part, Woodley seems to realize that her way of life is fairly unique. While speaking with Flaunt Magazine, the Divergent alum got candid about her uncommon lifestyle. She also shared some interesting facts about where she sources a lot of her food from.

Woodley makes her own cheese, amongst other things

“I think everything about my lifestyle is fairly alternative,” Woodley explained. “I gather my own spring water from mountains every month. I go to a farm to get my food. I make everything from my own toothpaste to my own body lotions and face oils. I could go on for hours. I make my own medicines; I don’t get those from doctors. I make my own cheese and forage wild foods and identify wild plants. It’s an entire lifestyle. It’s appealing to my soul.”

Making sure that her food comes from the best source is super important to Woodley. Though The Fallout actor doesn’t follow a particular diet, she makes sure she’s well-informed about what she’s eating. For example, if she’s ordering meat at a restaurant, she isn’t afraid to ask where the meat was sourced from. She also will inquire about the conditions the animal experienced prior to its death.

Woodley brings her own food to set

Even when Woodley is hard at work, she makes sure to eat in a sustainable way. Rather than eat from Craft Services when she’s on a movie or TV set, Woodley makes all her meals at home and brings them to set. This way, she can be informed about everything she’s eating. Clearly, Woodley has a passion for health, wellness, and environmentalism. Her lifestyle may seem unique, but it seems to work for her.