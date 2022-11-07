Shailene Woodley Once Said There Was ‘No Wedding Planning’ Happening Even Months After Aaron Rodgers’ Engagement

Many fans were surprised when the news broke that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were engaged. However, Woodley herself seemed to be a bit surprised by the turn of events. As she was not a football fan prior to her courtship with Rodgers, she couldn’t believe she was planning a life with someone with his occupation. In fact, despite Rodgers being one of the most famous quarterbacks in the league, Woodley wasn’t at all familiar with Rodgers before meeting him in quarantine.

When did Shailene Woodley confirm that she was engaged to Aaron Rodgers?

Whispers about Woodley and Rodgers’ potential nuptials began swirling in early 2021. However, the Endings, Beginnings star confirmed the news while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We are engaged,” Woodley shared of her then fiancé. “But for us, it’s not new news, you know? So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.'”

The couple was not planning a wedding even months after their engagement

Before their eventual split, Woodley and Rodgers seemed to be enjoying a long engagement. Five months after confirming that she was engaged, Woodley revealed that wedding planning wasn’t yet a priority. “There’s no wedding planning happening,” Woodley told Entertainment Tonight when asked about potential updates. “There’s no rush. We’ve got no rush.”

Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend since he and Woodley called off their engagement

Instead of wedding planning, the Divergent alum explained that she and the footballer were just enjoying being engaged. It seems as though the pair may never have gotten around to wedding planning at all. Back in April, they called it quits on their relationship, and there has been no talk of reconciliation since. In fact, Rodgers has reportedly moved on from Woodley with his new girlfriend, Deja Blu.

Woodley gave fans on Instagram a clue of how she was doing post-split

While Woodley hasn’t addressed calling off her engagement publicly, she seems to be doing just fine post-breakup. Back in June, The Fallout actor shared that she’d had the best month ever on her Instagram page. Sharing a candid selfie, she penned a love letter to the month and all the things that came along with it, expressing her gratitude.

“To the month of June: putting macro whack world events aside for a minute, on a micro level, you nurtured this woman’s head + heart,” Woodley wrote. “You gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!), hellos and goodbyes.” “God, I’m grateful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she concluded.

It seems that both Woodley and Rodgers are doing well despite no longer being engaged to each other. And while they may never have gotten around to wedding planning, they seem to have appreciated the time that they shared during the pandemic.