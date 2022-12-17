Shailene Woodley Revealed the Secret to Her Homemade Beet Lipstick

When it comes to a makeup look, Shailene Woodley likes to rely on her natural beauty as much as possible. When she was doing press for her breakout role in the film The Descendants, she realized just how many chemically based products she was using on her face. Woodley decided then and there that she wanted to integrate natural products and remedies into her skincare and beauty routines. Thus, she cut out chemical products and even started relying on beets in lieu of lipstick.

Shailene Woodley | Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley is an avid environmentalist

Those who are familiar with Woodley won’t be too surprised to learn that she uses beets for lipstick. The Endings, Beginnings actor is a known environmentalist and is hyper-conscious of the things that she put on and in her body. In an interview with InStyle, she got candid about her unique lifestyle.

“Well, I love the environment and cultivating a life where there is a respect between myself and the nature around me,” Woodley shared. “It’s an entire lifestyle now—from collecting my own spring water to knowing what plants around me are healing and what plants I can use for food sources to even using plants as makeup. I’ve worn beets and berries on my lips before as a lip stain.”

The actor reveals the secret to her signature beet lipstick

But just how does Woodley go about making her signature beet lipstick? According to the California native, there’s a secret to ensuring the beets retain their vibrant color once placed on the lips. The key is to cook them rather than trying to work with them raw.

“It’s totally awesome,” Woodley explained to Bon Appétit about using vegetables in place of lipstick. “Beets are amazing. If you roast them you’ll get a better lipstick. They’re not as potent and they don’t stain the same way if they’re raw. So I roast them first and then just dab a little of the juice on my lips with my finger.”

Makeup artist, Gloria Noto, swears by Woodley’s beet lipstick

But Woodley isn’t the only one who agrees that beets make great lipstick. Makeup artist Gloria Noto, who has worked closely with The Fallout actor, also agrees. “Shay was making beets in her kitchen, and we were trying to figure out what color lipstick to use, and she’s like, ‘We’re gonna use this beet’ and put it on, and it looks amazing in the pictures,” Noto revealed to The Hollywood Reporter after gushing about the unique color beets offer. “It’s got, like, the right amount of red and the right amount of purple in it, and it stays on for a long time, and there’s no chemicals in it.”

But beet lipstick isn’t the only thing Noto and Woodley agree on. The pair are also quite passionate about natural healing and building a beauty routine from the inside out. “We connected right away when I started doing her makeup,” Noto shared about Woodley. “We instantly were talking about like tinctures and like or herbal remedies, and she was like ‘I study that.’ It was just it was cool to meet somebody that’s into more than just what’s in front of them.” Clearly, Woodley has found someone that understands her unique approach to beauty.