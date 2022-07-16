Shailene Woodley Reveals First Time Clay Eaters Will ‘Smell Like Metal’

When it comes to her wellness routine, Shailene Woodley has always been pretty adventurous. The O.C. alum has done everything from using vegetables as makeup to giving her nether regions a tan. In fact, it is commonly known that the actor eats clay. She’s even managed to convince some of her friends and fans to give clay eating a try.

Shailene Woodley | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

How did Shailene Woodley first learn about eating clay?

But how did Woodley first come to learn about eating clay? The actor is very well-traveled and often learns from other cultures. However, she actually started eating clay after having a lengthy conversation with a cab driver. After she learned of the alleged benefits of clay, she was eager to try it.

“I first heard about the benefits of eating clay from a taxi driver,” Woodley shared with Into the Gloss. “He was African and was saying that, where he’s from, the women eat clay when they’re pregnant. Seriously—ask your taxi drivers where they are from and about their customs. You will learn a lot.”

‘The O.C.’ actor shares that you will smell like metal if you’re a first-time clay eater

But what are the benefits of eating clay? Woodley claimed that it helps to detoxify the body. “So, I’ve discovered that clay is great for you because your body doesn’t absorb it, and it apparently provides a negative charge, so it bonds to negative isotopes,” she explained. “And, this is crazy: it also helps clean heavy metals out of your body.”

Continuing on, Woodley shared that smelling like metal is common when you introduce clay into your diet. “My friend started eating it and the next day she called me and said, ‘Dude, my s*** smells like metal,'” Woodley recalled. “She was really worried, but we did some research together and everything said that when you first start eating clay, your bowel movements, pee, and even you, yourself, will smell like metal.”

Woodley’s favorite clay brand isn’t meant for internal use

But even with the side effect of smelling like metal, Woodley has still made eating clay part of her routine. However, she shares that it’s important that you’re using quality clay if you’re planning on ingesting it. The Endings, Beginnings actor is careful about which clay she buys and listed her preferred brand.

“You should obviously be careful about your source,” Woodley explained. “Bentonite clay is good, but Mountain Rose Herbs has a great clay source. I get all of my herbs from Mountain Rose Herbs, too.”

But before you run out and buy the clay for yourself, you should know that Moutain Robes Herbs has stated that their clay is not meant for internal consumption. “Though indigenous cultures have used this clay internally for wellness, our bentonite clay is sold for external use only,” a statement on their website reads. So whilst Woodley may eat her fair share of clay, you might want to think twice before you do the same.

