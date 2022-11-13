Shailene Woodley Has a Surprising Backup Plan If She Ever Decides to Quit Acting

Shailene Woodley has been a working actor for most of her life. The California native was just 5 years old when she booked her first professional job. Since then, she’s built up an impressive resume, working alongside A-list actors like George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, and Meryl Streep. And while Woodley loves acting, she wouldn’t be afraid to quit if her passion for the artform dimmed. In fact, Woodley already knows what she would do if she ever decided to quit acting.

Shailene Woodley has taken a break from acting before

Though Woodley has never officially quit acting, she did take a prolonged break from the industry. After filming the Divergent movies, she told her team not to send her any new scripts or projects for a full year. Her agents respected her decision until Big Little Lies came along. Interestingly enough, Woodley was ready to pass on the hit HBO show. Fortunately, for her, her team encouraged her to read the script, and she immediately knew that the drama series was worth ending her hiatus for.

The movie star has an alternative career path mapped out if she ever decides to quit acting

Despite the fact that she’s been acting for over two decades, Woodley is still very much in love with acting. However, if that ever changes, she has a backup plan that some might find unusual. While speaking with the Associated Press, the Endings, Beginnings actor revealed what she’d do if she ever decided to quit acting.

“I have a very, very fun life outside of this industry, so if anything were to not happen or if things got to be way too overwhelming … I will go and be an herbalist,” Woodley declared. “I never want to stop. I want to act until the day that I’m not here anymore. But the day it becomes boring is the day I’ll quit.”

When did Woodley develop a passion for herbalism?

Of course, those who follow Woodley’s career won’t be surprised by her backup career plan. After studying environmentalism in high school, she became passionate about agriculture and the food systems in America. This led to The Fallout actor studying alternative ways of living, and indigenous practices, which eventually fostered an interest in herbalism.

“I started studying the lifestyles of indigenous cultures, and through that, herbalism,” Woodley explained while speaking with Into The Gloss. “That empowered me to make my own beauty products—how could I make my own lotion with medicinal properties?” And Woodley doesn’t just make her own lotion. She also makes her own medicines, toothpaste, face oils, and makeup. She also leads an alternative lifestyle in other ways, even foraging her own food and water at times. Clearly, she’ll be just fine if she ever decides to quit acting.