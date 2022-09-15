Shailene Woodley Swears by Bone Broth; What’s Her Recipe?

Shailene Woodley has never been afraid to take a more unorthodox approach to her health. The movie star does everything from eating clay to tanning her vagina. This often means that the actor is ahead of the curve when it comes to certain wellness trends. For example, drinking bone broth has gotten very popular in the past few years, with more upscale grocery stores selling it. However, Woodley has been drinking bone broth for at least seven years.

Shailene Woodley | John Shearer/WireImage

Shailene Woodley has been publicly championing bone broth since 2015

Back in 2015, Woodley was asked about her favorite health tip, and she enthusiastically recommended bone broth, praising the taste of it. “I am telling you it is the s***,” the Endings, Beginnings star shared with MTV. “It is everything. You take bones from animals. It sounds pretty gnarly, but if you’re gonna eat a steak, there’s gonna be bones involved, so you might as well honor the animal and utilize them.”

The movie star explains how she makes the beverage

Continuing on, Woodley revealed how she made bone broth at home. “You just brew it,” she explained. “You brew it in water in a crockpot. Throw it in a crockpot for 24 hours, a little apple cider vinegar, some onions, garlic, oh my God, it’s heavenly,” she shared before adding, “It tastes so good. And if you want, you can blend it with coconut oil, and it’s delicious.”

Woodley explains the benefits of drinking bone broth

While on the Late Show with David Letterman, Woodley once again shared her love of the liquid “I’ve been into bone broth for a long time, and it’s really cool because now there is this whole Paleo movement, and it’s getting a lot of attention,” the Divergent alum explained. “What I think is beautiful about it is that you’re using the whole animal. You’re not just seeking out that perfect cut of muscle meat.”

Continuing on, Woodley explained the benefits of bone broth. Mostly, she called out how helpful it is in aiding digestion. “It’s known to be helpful with leaky gut or irritable bowel syndrome,” she revealed. There was enough interest in Woodley’s beverage of choice that she actually shared her personal bone broth recipe on the Late Show’s Instagram page. By that point, Woodley was using different herbs and spices to flavor her beverage.

What is Woodley’s personal bone broth recipe?

Of course, there are plenty of ready-to-drink options for those interested in bone broth. Some brands offer powdered versions, which you can add to hot water. Meanwhile, luxury grocery stores like Erewhon and Whole Foods sell a liquid version. However, if you prefer to DIY, Woodley’s personal bone broth recipe is listed below.

1 cup grass feed beef broth

1 tbsp. coconut oil

pinch of salt

1 cup ginger tea

pinch of tumeric

1 tbsp. colostrum

