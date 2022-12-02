Shailene Woodley Thought a Turtleneck Dress Was ‘Sexier Than Boobs Spilling Out’

As an environmentalist, Shailene Woodley has always been conscious of her fashion choices. Though she’s willing to dress to impress for the red carpets, she has a personal ethos that she doesn’t shy away from. Some of Woodley’s hard and fast fashion rules include refusing to wear diamonds and fur. She also manages to make sustainable fashion choices whenever she can. While her personal style has evolved over the course of her career, it seems that she operates with a set of beliefs about what outfits make her feel confident or sexy.

Shailene Woodley once gave away nearly all of her clothes

Woodley has never been one to have tons of clothing. In fact, in her late teens and early 20s, she gave up nearly all of her belongings. With her success and net worth, she certainly could have afforded a robust wardrobe. However, she made the decision to live a nomadic lifestyle. This meant that all of the Divergent actor’s clothing could fit into a small carry-on suitcase.

The actor gets candid about her personal style and defines what it means for her to dress in a sexy way

Of course, for work events like movie premieres, Woodley would often have to wear a dress that couldn’t fit into her suitcase. But even when she was getting glammed up, she didn’t feel the pressure to go with styles that made her uncomfortable, even if they were considered “popular” or “trendy.” In an interview with Seventeen, the Endings, Beginnings actor got candid about her style and her own personal definition of sexy.

“I feel like a turtleneck dress that’s long-sleeved and covers your entire body but is tight fitting is so much sexier than boobs spilling out, you know?” Woodley shared. “So I guess I’m more into being classy sexy versus apparent sexy.”

Woodley loves the basics when it comes to shoes

Clearly, Woodley had specific ideas about how she defined sexiness in a dress. But what about shoes? The actor shared that when she actually has a pretty simplistic taste when it comes down to footwear. “I’m kind of a Plain Jane when it comes to heels,” Woodley admitted. “I like stilettos a lot, but I’m not big into wedges or thick heels. I either like a good pair of bright red heels or classy black heels, or a shiny black pair.”

Beets and berries often complete Woodley’s makeup looks

Woodley has also taken a less is more approach to makeup. In her day-to-day life, she’s typically barefaced. However, for red carpets or interviews, she likes to use natural products on her face. In fact, she often relies on fruits and veggies for her glam looks. The actor often relies on beets and berries to stand in place of a traditional lip stain or blush. Clearly, Woodley has an approach to fashion that is uniquely her own. It’ll be interesting to see how her style continues to evolve throughout the course of her career.