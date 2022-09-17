Shailene Woodley Threatened Miles Teller Over ‘Divergent’: ‘I Will F*** You Up’

Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller certainly have a long history. Thus far, the pair have done four movies together. They met back in 2013 while shooting their coming-of-age romantic drama, The Spectacular Now. And between 2014-2016, they starred alongside each other in the Divergent movies, where their characters’ relationship was far more complicated.

‘Divergent’ alums Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley | Andrew H. Walker/FilmMagic

Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller think of each other as siblings

While Tris Prior and Peter Hayes have a contentious relationship, the actors who portray them get along famously. Upon meeting, Woodley and Teller hit it off right away. Over time they developed something of a sibling bond. While they’re not afraid to rib on each other, they ultimately are very supportive of one another and kind to each other. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Woodley reflected on her relationship with Teller.

The pair developed a close bond while filming their first movie ‘The Spectacular Now’ together

“We met right before we began filming,” Woodley explained. “We ate lunch together and then talked for about two or three hours and then went straight to Georgia. We just naturally became friends and he became my brother for life. I want to do a movie a year with him.”

Woodley threatened Teller when she learned he was up for ‘Divergent’

Woodley seemed to manifest her wish of continuously working with Teller. Just a few months later, she found out that there was potential for him to join her in the Divergent cast. Eager to work with him again, The O.C alum jokingly threatened him not to blow the opportunity.

“Miles is my bro for life,” Woodley reiterated about Teller. “When I found out that he was up for Divergent, I told him, ‘B****, if you don’t do this movie I will f*** you up.’ So unfortunately for him, he is stuck with me for the next four years.”

Woodley gushed about Teller’s work in his latest film, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Since the last Divergent film was scrapped, Teller and Woodley only got to work together for three more years. However, their friendship persists even when they’re not working on projects together. In fact, Woodley just publicly showed her support for Teller and his work in Top Gun: Maverick. Taking to her Instagram page, Woodley posted a photo of herself in front of a movie poster with her finger up Teller’s nose.

After encouraging people to see the film and reflecting on her moviegoing experience with the movie, Woodley sang Teller’s praises. “Miles Teller gave the world everything you want but rarely get in a blockbuster film … heart. soul. sass. charisma. (oiled up abs). pain. elation. and he did it all with such subtlety you barely knew it was happening,” she penned.

Continuing on, Woodley expressed her pride for her “brother”, Teller. “F***, he really is such a wildly talented actor, and it made my heart explode watching him do his thing in this. I’m beyond happy for him and this entire @topgun movie team. Thank you for giving the world this gift. Miles, you deserve every ounce of this exciting moment. Proud sister moment happening over here. bravooooo.”

Clearly, Woodley and Teller are still pals eight years after their first meeting. Only time will tell if they’ll ever share the screen again.

