Why Shakira Is Facing up to 8 Years in Prison – and a $23.5 Million Fine

Shakira is accused of committing tax fraud by Spanish prosecutors.

The singer faces up to eight years in prison and a $23.5 million fine if a judge agrees.

After the allegations and a recent split from her longtime partner, Shakira reportedly hopes to get out of Spain.

Shakira is in hot water in Spain, where prosecutors are not impressed with her moves. They accuse her of avoiding paying millions in taxes by bouncing around between countries. Now, they want a judge to order the singer to fork over a fine of $23.5 million and recommend more than eight years in prison.

What exactly did Shakira do to land on the radar of Spanish prosecutors? And what has she said about the accusations against her? Read on to find out.

Shakira faces prison for alleged tax fraud in Spain

As reported by El País via Fortune, Spanish prosecutors accuse Shakira of living in Barcelona with Gerard Piqué while claiming a primary residence in the Bahamas. According to them, she did that to avoid paying Spanish taxes. If that’s the case, they say, she committed six instances of tax fraud.

They point to her activities in Barcelona between the years 2012 and 2014 as evidence she was already living there. For example, she rented a recording studio and visited a pregnancy clinic.

Shakira claims she didn’t make the official move to the city until 2015 and never stayed there long enough to owe taxes before that. But she already lost an appeal to have the case thrown out. And she refused to settle with prosecutors after accusing them of using “improper methods” to pressure her.

Prosecutors in Spain recommend 8 years in prison and a $23.5 million fine for Shakira

Shakira is expected to testify at a hearing on the matter in the upcoming weeks. But prosecutors have reportedly recommended the judge sentence her to more than eight years in prison and a $23.5 million fine for allegedly evading $14.8 million in taxes (per Fortune).

A representative for the popular singer recently told E! News she “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm.”

That rep added, “Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process.”

Shakira wants to leave Spain behind after her tax woes and split from longtime partner

Shakira experienced a worrisome split from Piqué, with whom she shares two children. Sources say she would like to move away from Barcelona due to her experience as a newly-single celebrity.

The couple was together for more than 12 years before breaking up. Since they parted ways, the international icon has reportedly been dealing with harassing letters and stalkers.

People allegedly wait outside her house and leave notes in her mailbox. They even spraypainted creepy messages on the sidewalk in front of her home. “I’m coming for you, my love,” one note said. Another read, “I’m ready to marry you right now and support you,” as reported by The Sun.

To get out of Spain peacefully, Shakira’s representatives said she is “fully willing to resolve any differences” over legitimate claims to tax money (per Fortune). They emphasized she was following the advice of her financial counsel during the specified period. And they added only “indirect” evidence suggests the prosecutors are correct in their assertions of criminal fraud against her.

