Shakira Rebuffs Plea Deal, Faces Tax Evasion Trial in Spain

Singer Shakira is not interested in striking a deal with Spanish prosecutors who accuse her of evading taxes in their country. The international pop star turned down a plea offer and will stand trial for tax evasion.

How did she end up under the microscope of Spanish prosecutors, why did she reportedly reject their deal, and what’s next for the singer in Spain? Read on to find out what we know.

Spanish prosecutors accuse Shakira of failing to pay taxes while living in Spain

Spanish prosecutors alleged in their charges that the singer was living in Barcelona while claiming a primary residence elsewhere. According to them, she did that to live with her longtime partner and avoid paying taxes. So, they charged her with tax evasion in 2018.

Shakira’s representatives have claimed there was no wrongdoing on her part. According to them, she only visited the country before 2015 when it became her primary residence. At that point, she began paying residential taxes, they said.

However, prosecutors alleged she was living there as early as 2012. They’ve argued that she failed to pay taxes from 2012 to 2014, allegedly evading approximately $15 million in fees.

Notably, the singer has two kids with Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué, whom she met and became romantic with sometime around 2010. But the longtime couple split in 2022. Shakira reportedly hopes to officially leave the country behind once her tax issues have been resolved.

Shakira rejected a plea deal and will now go to trial

After rejecting a plea deal from prosecutors, representatives for Shakira said she “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law” (per Billboard). This means she will now face a trial in Spain and likely have to testify to explain the charges against her to a judge.

But she claimed prosecutors are essentially bullying her. According to her, they want money from her international tours and income from coaching The Voice. She said they are trying to obtain earnings from before she moved to Spain.

Public details about the plea deal offered to her are unavailable. But we do know what’s on the line should the judge deem Shakira guilty of tax evasion.

Outside of their plea deal, Spanish prosecutors are seeking a hefty fine and prison time for Shakira

If prosecutors get their way, Shakira won’t be making any red carpet appearances in the near future. They’ve requested the judge consider charging her with a fine of $23.5 million and sentence her to eight years imprisonment if she’s found guilty of tax evasion at trial.

Shakira’s public relations team said she made a payment to the Spanish Tax Agency for the amount owed with interest and does not have an outstanding tax balance at this time (per Billboard). Her attorneys attempted to have the case dropped earlier this year, but a judge found there was enough evidence to move forward. A trial date is now pending.

