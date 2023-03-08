Shania Twain Attended 17 Schools Before Graduating High School

Shania Twain had several formative music moments while attending school — from learning the trumpet in high school to picking up her first “noisy, percussive” instrument in kindergarten.

In her memoir, though, Twain described a challenging education experience primarily due to constantly switching schools. Here’s what this artist said in From This Moment On about attending a whopping 17 schools.

Where did Shania Twain go to high school?

Canadian Country and Pop musician Shania Twain performs onstage during a soundcheck for her appearance on ‘the David Letterman Show’ | Paul Natkin/Getty Images

She’s still the one. Before she was a chart-topping country-pop star, Twain grew up in Ontario, Canada. Twain briefly attended Timmins High and Vocational School, detailing some of the experience in her autobiography From This Moment On.

In the same memoir, Twain mentioned playing her first “noisy, percussive” instruments in kindergarten, which instilled a passion for music that extended through her young adulthood and career.

Shania Twain changed schools a handful of times — 17 times to be exact

One of the biggest challenges in Twain’s life was constantly moving. Although her family typically stayed in the Ontario area, the singer and her siblings switched schools a handful of times — 17 times to be exact.

“By the time I graduated from high school, I had attended 17 different schools,” Twain wrote in From This Moment On. “In fact, I didn’t even make it through kindergarten without our family moving, not once but twice. It was difficult being the new kid so often, but I can see how I benefited from learning how to adjust to change.”

While attending high school, Twain worked at McDonald’s, even saying that she “enjoyed” her job at the fast food restaurant. During an interview with Access, she said, “I sang in bars at night, and after school from 4 to 7 I had a shift at McDonald’s.”

“I was so good on fry station,” she added. “I got so good at those fries. I could get those fries standing up perfectly in that box.”

On Instagram, the artist revealed that her primary instrument in high school was the trumpet, sharing a picture with some horn players. Around the same time, she learned the guitar, sometimes accompanying herself during live performances.

She also joined a Top 40 cover band called Longshot. This success contributed to her decision not to attend college after graduating high school.

Did Shania Twain attend college?

According to The List, in lieu of enrolling in college, Shania joined the band “Flirt” after graduating high school in 1983. She began taking lessons, even if she taught herself to harmonize at a young age.

In 1993, Twain released her first studio album — Shania Twain. She earned her “Queen of Country Pop” title with hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “You’re Still the One.” Today, the artist continues to release originals, including 2023’s Queen of Me, now available on most major streaming platforms.