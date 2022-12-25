Shania Twain Is (Finally) Celebrating Her Body in Topless Cover for ‘Waking Up Dreaming’: ‘It’s Really Liberating’

Music powerhouse Shania Twain is showing off her confidence. In September, Twain released the single “Waking Up Dreaming” for her upcoming album Queen of Me. For the single’s cover art, Twain posed topless. In an interview with People Magazine, Twain shared that her decision to pose topless is her “sharing that confidence.”

Shania Twain | Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM

Why Shania Twain decided to pose topless

Twain released “Waking Up Dreaming” on Sept. 23. The song is the lead single for Queen of Me, which will drop in February 2023.

In an interview with People Magazine, Twain discussed how she felt posing topless for the cover art for “Waking Up Dreaming.”

“This is me expressing my truth. I’m comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence,” Twain said. “I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear — if you’re wearing it with that, it’s fashionable.”

She continued, “I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes. I can’t even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It’s really liberating.”

One big thing I love about releasing music now versus the 90s is that I get to see your reactions in real time… I'm so excited!! Soooo I'm going to be trying to keep up with you all in the YouTube chat when the video premieres ?? https://t.co/Uh5iYmVjYX pic.twitter.com/B74t0vZCwn — Shania Twain ??? (@ShaniaTwain) September 22, 2022

The country singer has always had iconic looks

Twain has embraced fashion choices and looks throughout her entire career with her album art and music videos. However, as she got older, she found herself having a different mindset.

“From the very beginning — the very first video — I was ditching the bra,” Twain told People Magazine. “But, I was a lot firmer then, so as I grew older, I started feeling a different pressure of, ‘Well, your breasts are not as plump as they used to be. Your skin is not as tight as it used to be. Maybe you should start covering it up a little bit more.'”

Speaking with People Magazine, Twain shared that this mindset made her “confidence” start “regressing.”

“I hit this wall and was like, ‘Whoa, my confidence is regressing. My courage is dulling. Why am I allowing this? Frig that. I am not regressing. I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut, 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body,” said Twain.

She continued, “I’m not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing.”

I am unbelievably excited to announce 'Queen Of Me' – the new album and tour.https://t.co/XNlVknuioT pic.twitter.com/2t8rxqaiA1 — Shania Twain ??? (@ShaniaTwain) October 28, 2022

Shania Twain wants to inspire women

With her art, from her music to the fashion choices in her music videos, Twain wants to help other women feel confident.

“I want other women that are aging, or any women … even if you’re 12 and you’re developing, you shouldn’t feel like you need to hide behind your fear or your self-conscious shield,” Twain told People Magazine. “But you have to do it within your own sense of what is right and good and safe for you.”

Based on everything Twain did for “Waking Up Dreaming,” her album Queen of Me is sure to be one of her most confident releases yet.