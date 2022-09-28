Shania Twain Has a New Album and Tour On the Way

Shania Twain is the undisputed Queen of Country Pop. Since debuting in the mid-1990s, Twain has become a global phenomenon, performing in sold-out venues around the world and selling tens of millions of records worldwide. Now, after five years since her comeback album, Twain is ready to get back on the road once again with some new music.

Shania Twain has a new album in the works

Shania Twain spoke about the album she’s been working on in a September 2022 interview with Greatest Hits Radio. The album was recorded during the pandemic, leading her to change her recording schedule based on what countries and locations she was allowed to access.

Twain, like many other musicians, found the extra time in lockdown to be helpful in getting out new ideas. “I was very productive,” she admitted. “I was creatively productive. I reflected a lot. To be honest, I can be a very solitary person. I don’t mind the solitude. I don’t mind isolation.” She clarified that she preferred isolation by choice rather than by force. “But I do isolate myself by choice a lot. Just me and my guitar and sit and spend time writing music. It’s my me time.”

Her new music is ‘playful’

Twain has been performing since she was a child, and while she loves recording music that feels perfect for a large-scale stadium show, she also likes to include core messages in her music.

“For the sake of enjoying my shows live and what I enjoy out of the current live energy that I put out with my song list now, the music that I’m recording now is still music that keeps that energy going, that makes me want to get out there every night and have a good time and party and laugh and smile and people-watch,” she said.

“There’s a lot of music on this album that speaks in a very frank fashion,” she added, “but the music is still playful.”

In September 2022, she released the new single “Waking Up Dreaming.”

She returned to music in the 2010s after a long hiatus

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Shania Twain dominated the world of country and pop music with her diamond-certified albums Come On Over and Up!. Come On Over in particular marked a massive turning point in the artist’s career, as it became the highest-selling album by a female artist of all time, thanks in large part to singles like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”, “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “You’re Still the One.”

While Twain was on tour in 2003 in support of her album Up!, she was bitten by a tick and contracted Lyme disease. She had to take time off the road and focus on her health, and the next several years were focused on gaining her strength back. She lost her singing voice in the midst of her health battle, and underwent several vocal surgeries to be able to sing again.

She eventually returned to the stage in 2012 with her own Las Vegas residency show, and she was back on top.

Her last album was released in 2017

In 2017, Twain released Now, her first studio album in 15 years since the release of Up!.

After the release of Now, Twain launched her second Vegas residency show, which wrapped in September 2022.

