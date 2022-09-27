Shania Twain Once Peed Herself On Stage and Hid It Discreetly

Shania Twain is a country music superstar with decades of hits to her name. But stars are just like the rest of us, and the Canadian singer has admitted that she’d had trouble controlling her bladder on stage in the past.

Shania Twain has been a performer since she was a child

Shania Twain has been performing for audiences since she was three years old. In her 2022 Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl, the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer reflected on her mother bringing her young daughter to sing at bars late at night. At the age of eight, she was performing to help her parents pay the bills.

Twain continued to sing into her adulthood, and landed her first record deal in Nashville in the early ’90s. She went on to become a global superstar touring the world with diamond-certified albums like Come On Over and Up!.

She has peed on stage before

In her 2022 documentary, she looked back on the first few times she performed on a big stage at a resort in Canada. “It was pretty scary,” she said. “I didn’t really know what I was doing at all. I had no idea how to sing and wear high heel shoes, for example, at the same time. I had to learn fast because this was now my new job.”

Twain eventually got over her stage fright, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had mishaps while performing. In a 2018 interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Twain admitted that nature has called while she’s been in front of a crowd.

“I have peed myself onstage,” she said, adding, The show must go on!”

She went on to describe the incident. “I was very clever in this one moment,” she said. “I stood up from my chair to get up and sing. I peed myself, and the puddle, I just knocked my glass of water over.”

“I was wearing a skirt, thank goodness,” she said, which helped with disguising what had happened. “I stood up, it all came out, I was dry.”

Other artists have peed on stage before

Shania Twain is hardly the first celebrity to urinate on stage. Marie Osmond, Ozzy Osbourne, Hugh Jackman, and Fergie are just a few of the stars who haven’t been able to hold it until they get to the bathroom.

Fergie reflected on peeing during a 2005 Black Eyed Peas performance in a 2014 interview on Hot 97.

“This is the most unattractive moment of my life,” she admitted. “I was late for stage. I was driving down the freeway … We have to get to the stage and start the show. I’m running on.”

“Anyway, I jump and I do ‘[Let’s Get It Started]’ … and I get crazy,” she continued. “I run across the stage and my adrenaline was going.” When asked more about the incident, Fergie just shakes her head and says, “This is awful.”

“It’s real life. It happened. I’m not trying to [deny it],” she confessed.

