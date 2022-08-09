Shania Twain Still Doesn’t Know Brad Pitt 25 Years After ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ 

Shania Twain is one of the most iconic country music stars of the last 30 years, with hits like “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” “You’re Still The One,” and “Any Man Of Mine.” One of her most popular songs, “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” famously called out actor Brad Pitt. More than two decades later, Twain revealed what her relationship is like with Pitt these days.

‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ became a worldwide hit

“That Don’t Impress Me Much” was the seventh single released off the country singer’s 1997 album, Come On Over. It went on to become her third biggest single on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as one of the biggest hits of all time.

The song was a smash worldwide, going platinum in the US, double platinum in the UK and Australia, and gold in Belgium, Germany, and New Zealand. It’s famous for the sassy lyrics delivered by Twain, and one of them has caused a lot of conversation over the years.

“Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt,” Twain sings. “That don’t impress me much / So you got the looks, but have you got the touch?” The lyric quickly blew up, with some wondering if Twain and the Hollywood heartthrob had had a short-lived fling.

Shania Twain still hasn’t met Brad Pitt

In a recent interview, Twain was asked about Pitt’s recent red carpet look at the premiere for his 2022 film Bullet Train.

“I think he looks great, whatever he does,” the country singer told Access. “You know, he’s a cool guy. I’ve never met him yet…so, this is why I really can’t speak about what I think of Brad Pitt because I don’t really know Brad Pitt.”

She continued, “I often wonder — it must drive him a little bit crazy because it’s one of those songs that just never goes away.” Some have wondered: if Twain and Pitt have never met, what led to her including his name in the lyrics for the now-famous “That Don’t Impress Me Much?”

Why did Shania Twain name Brad Pitt in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’?

In a 2017 interview with Billboard, the country singer finally revealed why she decided to call the famous actor out in the song.

“You want to know the truth about this story?” she asked. “I’ve never told this before. I’m going to say it now. I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there [were] naked photos of him.”

Twain is referring to nude photos of Pitt and then-girlfriend Paltrow that were taken by a trespassing paparazzo while the couple was on vacation in 1995. The photos were published by Playgirl magazine, and the actor successfully sued the publication for publishing the pictures.

“This was, like, all the rage,” Twain continued. “I just thought ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, ‘Well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss? We see people naked every day.’ That’s really what I thought.”

“I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt,” she insisted. “But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

Pitt might not impress Twain much, but “That Don’t Impress Me Much” is still impressing the rest of the world with its continued popularity!

