Shania Twain Went Topless For Her New Single ‘Waking Up Dreaming’: ‘This Is a Statement of Being Comfortable in My Own Skin’

Shania Twain rose to fame in the 1990s and became one of the biggest country music superstars in the world. When she debuted in the early ’90s, she represented a new generation of female country singers who were ready to shake up the industry. Now, three decades into her career, Twain continues to prove why she’s “Still the One.”

Shania Twain | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Shania Twain shook up the image of a country music star in the ’90s

When Shania Twain debuted in the early 1990s with her single “What Made You Say That,” she put country music bigwigs on edge with her image, exposing her midriff and wearing flamboyant outfits in her music videos.

In her 2022 Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl, Twain explained that getting to express herself through clothing was her way of getting her voice across when her music was highly controlled. “I liberated myself in so many ways,” she said. “It was like, ‘Freedom!'”

Twain herself acknowledged the effect that her image at the time had on the genre as a whole. “I was a disruption to the image of country music. Absolutely,” she declared.

Shania Twain is topless on the single cover for ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Twain’s return to the spotlight in 2022 has been highly anticipated by fans. She released her most recent album Now in 2017, which was her first new album in 15 years, and followed it up with her second Las Vegas residency show. She’s gearing up for the release of another new album, and previewed the project with the single “Waking Up Dreaming.” The cover artwork for the single features the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer wearing a white skirt, pink and white boots, and nothing covering her torso except her arms.

“Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves – it never gets old,” she captioned an Instagram post sharing the single cover. “I’ve spent the last couple years working away on new music… on my documentary… on the Vegas residency and it’s been such a creatively fulfilling time for me. I can’t wait for this next chapter and ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is just the start.⁠”

As for her decision to go topless on the cover, she told The Sun that it was an intentional choice for her to find strength in her body at 57 years old.

“I styled that photograph myself,” she admitted. “It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist. This is a statement of being comfortable in my own skin and just being really myself.”

Shania Twain has more new music on the way

“Waking Up Dreaming” is just a preview of what’s to come from Twain. She has another new album on the way, and plans to take the album on the road after it’s released.

She also told The Sun that she has some other projects in the works that she can’t speak about yet. “There’s all sorts of things coming up but things I probably can’t talk about right now. But I’ve got a very busy few years ahead of me,” she said.

