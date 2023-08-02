Sharon Osbourne, TV host and celebrity, recently said the royal family is far too "traditional" these days. Osbourne said she loves the family, though.

The royal family is an institution that has been around for more than 1,000 years. Kings, queens, and everyone in between has made their way into British history as a member of the royal family. With that said, the family certainly hasn’t been absent of controversy, and that has more to do with their strict rules than anything else. From royals abdicating the throne to modern-day members like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exiting, things have been dicey due to all the royal rules.

Now, TV host and celebrity Sharon Osbourne has slammed the royal family for being “too traditional” — and while she said she still loves them, she also added that they need to “cut back on the s***.”

Sharon Osbourne in 2016 | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Sharon Osbourne had choice words for the royal family’s traditional ways

In a recent podcast alongside Bill Maher, Osbourne reflected on how much has changed about the United Kingdom since she was growing up. Speaking on the Club Random podcast (per Express), Osbourne said, “Traditional things have gone, but we still have the royal family, which is way too traditional.” Osbourne then followed it by saying, “I love them, but they’re way too traditional. It needs to cut back on the s***.”

The royal family has always had plenty of rules, and it’s part of the reason Harry and Meghan left in 2020. It’s also part of the reason Queen Elizabeth ever became queen; her uncle, who was supposed to rule, had to choose between marrying the women he loved or abdicating the throne, and he chose the former. Plus, the royals have a “never complain, never explain” way of doing things, which caused tension with Harry and Meghan and eventually resulted in their departure.

Does Osbourne have a point? It wasn’t until Harry and Meghan broke barriers and started showing affection in public that Prince William and Kate Middleton began doing the same; before that, they were so professional in public that it was hard to even tell how much they liked each other. Maybe it would be nice for the firm to do away with some of their age-old rules.

The British royal family | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal family has become more relaxed in recent years

When Queen Elizabeth was ruling, she made a few major changes. For one, prior to her taking the throne, men were always given precedence to rule. Meaning, if the queen had had a younger brother, he would have become king despite that she was the older sibling. She changed that after Princess Charlotte was born by signing the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013, meaning if Prince George abdicates for whatever reason, Charlotte will have her chance to rule.

The queen also allowed Meghan and Harry to wed, despite that Meghan had previously been divorced and divorce is the reason the queen’s uncle abdicated the throne and also a big reason why King Charles wasn’t allowed to marry Camilla Parker Bowles when he fell in love with her in the 1970s.

Still, Osbourne thinks the royals have a long way to go before they become the modern monarchy that they want to appear to be.