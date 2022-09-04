Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Are Relocating Back to the UK as They Anticipate the Nearly Record-Breaking Sale of Hancock Park ‘Trophy Home’

Sharon Osbourne and her rock-star husband, Ozzy Osbourne, are ready to return to the UK for good. And to wrap things up, the celebrity couple is selling their historic Los Angeles home for a near record-breaking price.

Why are Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne moving back to the UK?

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne in September 2017 | Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The world already knew Ozzy as the controversial frontman for the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. But he and his family — manager/wife Sharon and their children Aimée, Kelly, and Jack — rose to fame in the early 2000s with their hit MTV reality show The Osbournes.

They have residences in the UK and LA. But Ozzy told the Mirror in March that they want to get out of California because of high taxes.

“We are leaving LA,” he explained. “We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really really like staying and living there. If they do the taxes better, then I may come back. I do not know.”

If you can’t beat them…..join them….paparazzi ? These two were actually lovely guys pic.twitter.com/BLfycrwUnR — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) May 29, 2022

After leaving the CBS show The Talk, Sharon Osbourne began hosting the UK-based network TalkTV’s show The Talk. And at a press event for the series, she noted she’s been longing to move back to the UK.

“It feels right,” Sharon said (via The Sun). “I’ve been very homesick for a while, and it’s a joy to go back. I’m really excited about it.”

The couple will make the UK their permanent residence. But they will return to the States regularly to visit their grandchildren.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s LA mansion is for sale

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne ask $18 million for Hancock Park estate https://t.co/2Jls0kBJlU — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 12, 2022

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne purchased their Hancock Park home in 2012 for $11 million. The neighborhood is one of LA’s most affluent and is home to dozens of celebrities, including Mindy Kaling, Kunal Nayyar, and Dermot Mulroney.

The Osbournes listed their 11,565-square-foot mansion for sale in July 2022. The current asking price is $18 million.

Architect A.K. Kellogg designed the historic Hollywood house in 1929. According to its Zillow listing, the home features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a guest apartment, and a detached guest house. It sits on over a half-acre of land.

“An extraordinary chef’s kitchen opens to the family room, breakfast room, and outdoor dining area with pizza oven and barbeque,” the listing notes. “Immediately adjacent is a generous lawn, gardens, and fabulous swimming pool covered in hand-laid mosaic tile.”

The main floor boasts a gorgeous foyer, a formal dining room, a living room, and an impressive wood-paneled library. The lower floor features a bar, screening room, and fireplace.

Four massive bedroom suites sit on the top floor. An elevator is available to access all three floors.

Shonda Rhimes holds the record for selling the most expensive home in LA’s Hancock Park

TV producer extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes, creator of some of the most binge-worthy shows around, sold her century-old Los Angeles mansion Tuesday for $21 million. https://t.co/exe7aWzhMm — Mansion Global (@MansionGlobal) January 15, 2022

Hancock Park has been home to numerous A-listers, including Clark Gable, Ava Gardner, and Meghan Markle. But TV mogul Shonda Rhimes holds the record for selling the most expensive home in the neighborhood.

The Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton creator sold her 99-year-old, 12,000-square-foot manse for a record-breaking $21 million in early 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported.

If Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne get their asking price of $18 million, their home would be the second most expensive property sold in the area.

