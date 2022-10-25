Shawn Johnson Is Far From the Only Olympian to Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Who needs Olympic medals when you can take home the Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Trophy? Shawn Johnson participated in season 8 of Dancing with the Stars and won. However, she isn’t the only Olympian to win the dance competition TV series. Here is a list of some of the Olympians who’ve taken the Mirrorball Trophy home.

Shawn Johnson (season 8)

“Dancing With The Stars” contests winner Shawn Johnson at ABC’s “Good Morning America” at ABC Studios on May 20, 2009 in New York City. | Jemal Countess/Getty Images

After her 2008 Olympic gold medal win, Johnson took the DWTS stage by storm. Partnered with Mark Ballas, the two took home the Mirrorball Trophy during the show’s eighth season. Johnson returned to the dance competition show in 2012 for its all-star season and partnered with Derek Hough.

Johnson still shone and finished in second place. She is an avid entrepreneur, served as a judge for the 2010 Miss America Pageant, and is also an author.

Apolo Anton Ohno (season 4)

Apolo Anton Ohno is an eight-time medalist in the Winter Olympics, having won two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals as a short-track speed skater. He is the most decorated U.S. athlete at the Winter Olympics, and in 2019, Ohno was inducted into the U.S Olympic Hall Of Fame.

Ohno competed in two seasons of Dancing with the Stars. His first appearance in the series was in 2007, during its fourth season, participating with Julianne Hough. The pair won the competition. His second run at the game didn’t pan out well for him as he finished in fifth place in the all-star season 15.

After Dancing with the Stars, Ohno took up a hosting gig for the revival of Minute To Win and became a commentator for NBC’s coverage of the 2014 Winter Games. He also has a health and wellness company.

Meryl Davis (season 18)

Meryl Davis and her ice dancing partner Charlie White have had many firsts. They are not only the longest-lasting dance team in the country but are also the first American ice dancers to secure the World title. They are also gold Olympic medalists.

In 2014, Davis competed in the 18th season of DWTS, partnering with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Their routines secured their wins as none of their dances scored less than 8. From the semifinals, the duo scored perfect 10s, which helped them take home the Mirrorball Trophy that season.

Laurie Hernandez (season 23)

Laurie Hernandez was a member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team known as the “Final Five,” which won the 2016 summer Olympics gold medal in the team event. She also won a silver medal on the balance beam.

Fresh off her Rio Olympics win in 2016, Hernandez joined DWTS and was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy. She instantly became America’s sweetheart and wowed the judges with her routines which scored perfect 10s a total of eight times.

Hernandez won season 23 of the dance competition series. She is also a bestselling author, starred in Middle School Moguls, and hosted American Ninja Warrior Junior.

Kristi Yamaguchi (season 6)

Kristi Yamaguchi became the first Asian-American female athlete to win a gold medal in a Winter Olympic competition. She was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall Of Fame in 2008, competed in the sixth season of DWTS, and won with Mark Ballas, defeating former NFL player Jason Taylor.

After the competition, Yamaguchi became a special correspondent for Today during the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. She also has a foundation, Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream.

Adam Rippon (season 26)

Adam Rippon takes the proverbial cherry on top of the cake. He and DWTS pro Jenna Johnson competed in the all-athletes season of DWTS and faced off another power dance couple comprising NFL star Josh Norman and pro Sharna Burgess, taking home the Mirrorball Trophy for season 26. Time Magazine later included Rippon in its 100 Most Influential People of 2018 list.

