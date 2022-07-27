Shawn Mendes Cancels Remaining ‘Wonder’ Tour Dates After Postponing Due to Mental Health Concerns

Shawn Mendes just announced that he is canceling the remaining dates of his Wonder tour to take care of his mental health. The singer previously postponed three weeks of the tour to take some time for himself, and has decided not to proceed with the rest of the performances. Here’s what Mendes said and how fans are reacting.

On July 27, Shawn Mendes shared an Instagram post revealing that he is canceling all upcoming performances on his Wonder tour.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” Mendes wrote. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

The “It’ll Be Okay” singer continued, “After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe.”

Mendes added that he has to “put [his] health as [his] first priority,” and that he still plans to make new music and tour again in the future.

Shawn Mendes previously postponed his ‘Wonder’ tour due to mental health concerns

On July 8, Shawn Mendes shared a since-deleted Instagram post saying he needed to postpone his Wonder tour for three weeks due to his mental health.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” he wrote.

Mendes shared that being away from loved ones while on tour has “always” been tough on him. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” he explained. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point.”

He said he needed time to focus on his mental health and promised to update fans. “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost,” Mendes wrote. “As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys ❤️.”

After Shawn Mendes announced he is canceling the rest of his Wonder tour, fans rushed to the comments section of his Instagram post to offer the tattooed singer support and encouragement.

“We’ll always be here for you, take all the time you need to rest, we love you so much shawn ?,” one fan wrote.

Another fan said, “Take your time, get better soon. You are a bright star and will always shine. Take good care of yourself. ❤️.”

One fan seemed disappointed to miss the show but was still happy for the singer to take time for himself. “I was looking forward to seeing you in concert but i am glad you are taking this time to heal and get better xx,” they wrote.

And one fan said, “Come back stronger Shawn ?❤️?,” while another wrote, “Proud of you for doing what you need shawn. we love you ❤️.”

