‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi Wants Ryan Reynolds to Try ‘Green Lantern’ Again

Shazam star Zachary Levi is seemingly carrying the torch for comedy in superhero movies. Most of the ongoing DC slate has some element of comedy, from The Suicide Squad to the lighthearted tone of The Flash. But with Marvel’s Ant-Man going for a more serious science fiction tone, Levi’s character is starting to look a little lonely.

That might be why the Chuck actor is trying to re-enlist a former DC actor for the new wave of films under director James Gunn. He thinks Ryan Reynolds should come back to the DC universe, playing the very character that got him ousted in the first place.

‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ brings one of the longest-running DC characters back to the big screen

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the latest DC Extended Universe film. Levi returns as the titular Shazam, the superhero form of young Billy Batson (played by Asher Angel). With his foster siblings backing him up with similar abilities — activated by shouting “Shazam!” — the superhero crew springs back into action to fight the Daughters of Atlas, a group of gods led by Hespera (Helen Mirren).

The Shazam! films are based on the hero once known as Captain Marvel, a Superman-like hero first published by Fawcett Comics in 1940. Back then, the character outsold Superman. But publishing ceased due to the threat of a lawsuit from DC Comics.

Eventually, DC came to own the character, and rolled him into their own comic books alongside heroes like Superman and Batman. Further legal issues with the name of the character caused a clash with Marvel Comics, hence switching the name of the series to Shazam!

Zachary Levi thinks the upcoming DC movie reboot is the perfect excuse to bring back Ryan Reynolds

Shazam! is a transitional film. The Gunn-led reboot of the franchise is leaving open the possibility of all sorts of structural changes to the overarching universe. There will continue to be standalone films like The Batman: Part 2. There will also be connected universe films and shows, like the upcoming Superman: Legacy and Lanterns, a Green Lantern TV series.

In a Jake’s Takes interview posted to their YouTube channel, Levi makes a proposal for a Green Lantern film. He wants them to bring back the lead from the failed 2011 Green Lantern.

“I think we should give Ryan Reynolds another crack at Green Lantern,” Levi said of the Deadpool actor, adding, “I think it’d be fun! I think my Shazam and his Green Lantern would have a lot of fun.”

Reynolds played the Hal Jordan version of Green Lantern in that movie. Unlike the usual comic book takes on that character, he went with a more lighthearted, quippy approach to the character. It didn’t land with audiences at the time. However, the actor found major success with similar approaches in Deadpool and Free Guy. Levi makes a great point in saying that their characters would make a great match in the new DC movie slate.

Is ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ strong enough to earn a sequel in the rebooted DC universe?

The Shazam! franchise is in an odd position once more. That upcoming reboot under Gunn’s management is a major upheaval. Black Adam does not look to be a part of the new plans. Wonder Woman is not moving forward. Aquaman 2 is likely the end of that franchise, given Gunn’s talk of finding a new role for lead actor Jason Momoa.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods needs to make a strong impression to earn a spot going forward. However, critical reactions have been mixed. That said, it really comes down to whether audiences like the film — and pay to see it in droves. It’s still up in the air whether this take on Shazam! will survive the big reset that will take place in this year’s The Flash.