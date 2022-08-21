‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’: Captain America’s Virginity Was Going to Be a ‘Running Joke’ in the Series

For more than a decade, many Marvel fans have debated whether Steve Rogers — a.k.a. Captain America — is a virgin. Apparently, this is also a common topic of debate within the MCU, as proven in Marvel’s new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The titular She-Hulk is obsessed with knowing if Cap died a virgin, and she finally gets an answer in the premiere’s post-credits scene. However, according to She-Hulk creator Jessica Gao, Captain America’s virginity was almost going to be a constant question throughout the series.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1.]

Mark Ruffalo as Hulk and Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ | Marvel Studios

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 1 post-credits scene settled the debate about Captain America’s virginity

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1 establishes that Jessica Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has a long-running theory that Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) never had the chance to lose his virginity before his death. She constantly tries to get the truth of the matter from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Unfortunately, he’s not willing to share the details of his friend’s sex life — until a slip-up in the first She-Hulk post-credits scene.

While sitting at Bruce’s bar, Jennifer goes on another drunken rant about Captain America’s virginity, noting how he didn’t deserve to die a virgin with “that a**.” Fed up with his cousin’s theory, Bruce finally gives her an answer: “Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.”

Then, Jennifer reveals that she wasn’t actually drunk. She faked it to get Bruce to tell the truth, and the debate is settled at long last. The world will now forever know that “Captain America f***s!” According to She-Hulk’s creator, though, that reveal wasn’t initially in the show’s plans.

‘She-Hulk’ creator Jessica Gao says Captain America’s virginity was almost brought up in every episode

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gao said Captain America’s virginity was meant to be a “running joke” in She-Hulk. Jennifer’s obsession would have continued, with references to the debate in every episode.

“We didn’t set out thinking that we were going to be able to answer it. … It actually used to be in the show a lot more, where in every episode there would be some little reminder, like you’d see that her search history was this, and she was always in asides talking to other characters where everybody’s reaction was like, ‘She’s talking about this again,'” Gao said.

So, what changed? Gao received a little intel from Kevin Fiege himself. Apparently, Marvel’s president had the answer all along. Thankfully, he felt generous enough to share it with the world.

“It was actually Kevin Feige who said, ‘I know the answer. I can tell you. We can do the answer,'” Gao added. “And I was like, ‘You have the answer, and we can tell everyone?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ So this is Marvel canon. This is straight from Kevin Feige.”

Fans can expect more scenes like this as ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ continues

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law put the Captain America debate to rest, but fans can expect similar moments throughout season 1. That’s according to Maslany herself, who said moments that show the “human side” of superheroes are her “favorite.”

“In that vein of that question [about Captain America’s virginity], there’s a lot more Easter eggs like that throughout the season,” Maslany told EW. “There’s something later that’s a really great moment with a cameo that I won’t say what happens, but it’s basically like a walk of shame that’s really funny.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes drop every Thursday.

RELATED: ‘She-Hulk’ Writer Teases the Marvel Series Is ‘Very Sex Positive’