‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Director Says Season 2 Is ‘Definitely a Possibility’

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has yet to premiere on Disney+, but director Kat Coiro is already looking ahead to season 2. While the future of the superhero lawyer comedy is still unclear, Coiro felt positive in a recent interview that She-Hulk’s story could continue if Marvel granted more episodes. Here’s what the director had to say.

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ | Marvel Studios

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ follows lawyer-turned-superhero Jennifer Walters

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who specializes in superhuman cases, has no desire to be a superhuman herself. However, when her blood accidentally mixes with her cousin’s, Bruce Banner — a.k.a. the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — she develops the same green skin and super-strength. Reluctantly, Jennifer must accept training from Bruce to control her strength and become the hero known as She-Hulk.

“Bruce and Jennifer’s dynamic is honestly one of my favorite parts of the series because he comes into it having gone through this very personal journey, and he has a predisposed idea that her experience is going to be exactly the same as his and that he has a lot to teach her,” Coiro recently told Entertainment Weekly. “And very quickly, it becomes clear that her experience is going to be very different, both physically, literally, and mentally because of how they have operated differently in the world as men and women.”

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ director Kat Coiro says there’s potential for season 2

Unlike many of Marvel’s shows on Disney+, including recent projects Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is not billed as a limited series or miniseries. So, it’s possible Marvel always intended to continue with a second season. As Coiro told EW, that decision is ultimately up to Marvel head Kevin Feige. However, she assured that She-Hulk will have enough of a story to continue.

“There is definitely the possibility of having a second season. There’s also the possibility of the character joining the other characters in the movies. I have no idea,” she said.

Additionally, Coiro expressed confidence that fans will want to see more.

“Watching Bruce and Jen, She-Hulk and He-Hulk interact, you’re definitely going to want to see more of their dynamic together,” she added. “It’s a really playful big-brother-little-sister dynamic that has a lot of depth to it, and people are definitely going to want to see more of that in the future.”

Marvel recently unveiled the plans for MCU Phase 5 and Phase 6

Based on Today's Show – Here is the FULL BREAKDOWN on EVERY Movie and TV series #Marvel revealed for Phase 5 during #SDCC: https://t.co/FpkUkvJdHW pic.twitter.com/gGYaHkg02W — ComicBook Nation (@comicbooknation) July 29, 2022

If Marvel chooses to keep She-Hulk going, the show may need to fit into the plans for Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the MCU. Those plans were unveiled this month at San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel has quite a few projects in store for the next few years, including Echo, Blade, Loki Season 2, The Marvels, and much more. The plans for Phase 5 and Phase 6 run all the way to November 2025 with Avengers: Secret Wars.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Aug. 18, with new episodes dropping every Thursday on Disney+.

