‘She-Hulk’ Director Explains How the Megan Thee Stallion Cameo Became a Reality

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe got a nice treat in episode 3 of She-Hulk with a cameo from Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most popular rappers in the world and is now officially MCU canon. She-Hulk director Kat Coiro explains how this cameo happened and shares details behind the dance scene that broke the internet.

Megan Thee Stallion appears in episode 3 of ‘She-Hulk’

Episode 3 of She-Hulk focuses mainly on the trial of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth). However, the episode contains a side plot involving Jennifer Walter’s (Tatiana Maslany) misogynistic co-worker Dennis Bukowski. Dennis was fooled by a shape-shifting elf from New Asgard who was pretending to be Megan Thee Stallion and conned him out of around $175,000.

Dennis wins the case, and Megan Thee Stallion (born Megan Pete) appeared at the courthouse declaring there can be only one stallion. Additionally, the rapper appeared in a post-credit scene with She-Hulk, where the two twerked to her song “Body.” The internet is buzzing due to this scene as twerking has made its way into the MCU.

‘She-Hulk’ director Kat Coiro explains how the rapper joined the series

In an interview with The Direct, Coiro shared how Megan Thee Stallion made her way into She-Hulk. The director says that the idea of a celebrity conning Dennis was in the plans, but the celebrity had not been decided. Jameela Jamil, who plays Titania, had worked with Megan before and threw her name into the ring. The She-Hulk creative team and Maslany were excited by this idea.

“Well, it’s funny, because it was scripted as a celebrity who nobody in their right mind would believe would date Dennis Bukowski,” Coiro shares. “And it was actually Jameela Jamil who had worked with Megan, who brought her name up, and we all lost our minds. And when we told Tatiana that she was going to do it, Tatiana was so excited because she’s a true Megan fan.”

Twerking has made its way into the MCU

Many fans took to social media to share their reactions to She-Hulk twerking alongside Megan Thee Stallion. These reactions ranged from amazed, amused, and confused. Coiro tells The Direct that this scene was written on the day of filming to allow Maslany, a massive fan of the rapper, to dance with her.

“And so, that’s another example of a scene that was written kind of on the day of them dancing and it was really to give Tatiana a chance to dance with Megan. And we were all surprised at how she could twerk with the rest of them,” Coiro says. “It was definitely in the moment where we were filming that, and looking at each other, and saying, ’Either this is going to be the most amazing thing ever, or we’re gonna break the MCU.”

We probably won’t see more twerking in the MCU’s future, but it’s always good to see our heroes having fun. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+.

