‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Director Teases Daredevil Return, Calls Him a ‘Crowd Favorite’

What happens when two superhero lawyers collide? We’re about to find out on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The secret’s out that fan-favorite Marvel character Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, will meet Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk, in the upcoming Disney+ series. Details about how the two lawyers-by-day will interact are still under wraps. However, She-Hulk‘s director, Kat Coiro, did speak on how epic the Daredevil cameo would be. Here’s what Coiro said.

Marvel fans spotted Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ trailer

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman cases. When Jennifer’s blood accidentally gets cross-contaminated with that of her cousin, Bruce Banner — a.k.a. Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — she becomes the green superhuman She-Hulk. Bruce must help Jennifer control her new strength and accept her role as a hero.

Many Marvel fans speculated that Daredevil (played by Charlie Cox) could appear in She-Hulk given Matt’s and Jennifer’s shared career. However, the cameo wasn’t officially confirmed until fans saw it for themselves in a recent trailer. In the very last moments of the video, someone jumped over She-Hulk. Their face was never shown, but fans could tell it was Daredevil based on his red and yellow costume — a nod to his comic book suit.

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ director Kat Coiro addressed the trailer and teased Daredevil’s appearance

Following the trailer’s release, director Kat Coiro spoke with Entertainment Weekly about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She confirmed Cox’s involvement in the show as Daredevil.

“Can I tell you how excited I was when the audience was able to see that and I realized that I did not have to keep that secret anymore?” Coiro said. “Yes, Daredevil is in the show. I mean, how can you have a legal comedy and not have Daredevil come into it?”

Coiro couldn’t give too much away, but she did promise an equal dynamic between the superheroes.

“They match each other’s wits, is what I can say,” Coiro added. “I am definitely excited for Daredevil to make his appearance because I think he’s going to be a crowd favorite. But I can’t tell you anything else about that. The Marvel police is a real thing and I don’t want to get arrested by them.”

Coiro wasn’t the only one to dish on Daredevil’s return to the MCU. During a Television Critics Association panel on Aug. 3, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao teased the chemistry between Matt and Jennifer.

“Charlie and Tatiana have such great chemistry together too,” Gao revealed. “It’s really, really fun seeing them together. It really has the vibe of an old Howard Hawks movie.”

The new ‘She-Hulk’ series could set up ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

'Daredevil: Born Again' has been officially announced



It seems this is only the beginning of Daredevil’s new era. The MCU character was originally introduced in the 2015 Netflix series Daredevil, which lasted three seasons. The hero also appeared in Netflix’s The Defenders. After Daredevil’s cancellation in 2018, many fans begged for another season. But season 4 never came — until now, sort of.

Months after Disney+ confirmed a nameless Daredevil reboot, Marvel announced Daredevil: Born Again at San Diego Comic-Con. The series will star Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. It’s planned for release in spring 2024 as part of the MCU’s Phase 5. Depending on what happens in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the show could provide context for Daredevil: Born Again.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Aug. 18, with new episodes dropping every Thursday on Disney+.

