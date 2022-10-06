‘She-Hulk’: Everything You Need to Know About Daredevil/Matt Murdock

Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law featured the return of Daredevil, a character whose return has been highly anticipated by Marvel fans. Comic book fans and viewers of the Netflix series are already familiar with Matt Murdock/Daredevil. However, he might be an unfamiliar character to newer fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here is everything you need to know about Daredevil/Matt Murdock.

Matt Murdock is a lawyer by day and Daredevil by night

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters | Chuck Zlotnick/Disney+

Daredevil/Matt Murdock first debuted in Marvel Comics’ Daredevil #1. Matt Murdock is a lawyer and crime fighter in Hell’s Kitchen in New York City. As a kid, Matt became blind after being involved in a car accident with a truck containing a radioactive substance. The substance blinded him but heightened his other senses, giving him a “radar sense.” After his father was killed for throwing a boxing match, he learned how to protect himself from a mysterious stranger named Stick.

Later in his life, Matt became a lawyer and opened a firm in Hell’s Kitchen with his partner, Franklin “Foggy” Nelson. However, his heightened senses allowed him to fight crime outside the law. At night, he dons a red suit with devil horns and calls himself Daredevil. While blind, Matt is still able to jump from buildings and fight hordes of thugs, earning him the name “The Man Without Fear.” Throughout the comics, Daredevil does interact with other Avengers, but he often deals with his own enemies, including Bullseye and Kingpin.

Matt Murdock is becoming an essential member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Matt Murdock first appeared on screen in the 1989 television film The Trial of The Incredible Hulk, played by Rex Smith. The character was later portrayed by Ben Affleck in 2003’s Daredevil. In 2015, Daredevil premiered on Netflix, and Charlie Cox played the character. The series ran for three seasons and featured Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin.

While the series was considered a part of the larger MCU, it was unclear because the show never mentioned events from the movies, nor did Daredevil ever appear in the movies. However, Cox finally returned as Matt in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he represented Peter Parker after his identity was exposed.

Daredevil made his ‘She-Hulk’ debut in episode 8

Many Marvel fans have been awaiting the return of Daredevil in She-Hulk. He finally arrived in episode 8, and it is a fantastic reemergence of Cox’s Matt Murdock. This is only the beginning of his MCU journey, as he is also set to return in Echo on Disney+. He is also getting his own series, Daredevil: Born Again, which will be an 18-episode series on Disney+.

It’s unknown if other characters from the Netflix series are returning, but D’Onofrio’s Kingpin is coming back after making his MCU debut in Hawkeye. D’Onofrio will also portray Kingpin in Echo and Daredevil: Born Again.

Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is streaming on Disney+.

