‘She-Hulk’ Fans Have a Sinister Theory About Nikki Ramos

Marvel fans love to come up with wild theories. Sometimes they can be true, while other times they are so outlandish that it would be ridiculous for them to be authentic. A new theory has emerged about Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga), Jennifer Walter’s (Tatiana Maslany) best friend on She-Hulk. Fans have a sinister theory that she could be the show’s main antagonist.

Nikki Ramos has become the subject of many ‘She-Hulk’ theories

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters and Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos | Chuck Zlotnik/Disney+

In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Nikki is Jen’s best friend and paralegal. Throughout the series, she has been a helpful cohort to Jen and has assisted her in many cases. However, fans now have a more sinister theory about the character after she made an odd move.

In episode 6, Nikki and Mallory Book (Renee Elise Goldsberry) team up to deal with Mr. Immortal. While working together, the two discover an online forum called Intelligencia, where a bunch of anonymous posters are sending threatening messages about She-Hulk. When Mallory tells Nikki not to tell Jen about this, Nikki quickly looks at the camera. Fourth-wall breaking is a part of She-Hulk, but it’s the first time Nikki had addressed the camera.

Fans believe Nikki could be the main villain of ‘She-Hulk’

It’s pretty obvious. A super lawyer needs a SUPERB paralegal. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/ZdxZDY18Gw — She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (@SheHulkOfficial) September 5, 2022

After several fans noticed Nikki’s quick glance at the audience, many began to believe this could hint that she is the main villain of She-Hulk. Fans took to Reddit to share their theories, and many believe that she could be a witch. Several users pointed out that her glance at the camera was reminiscent of Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) wink at the camera in Wandavision.

Even her jewelry has symbols that represent witchcraft. Others believe she could be Mephisto, who is a villain from the comic books that fans want to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While many are letting their imaginations run wild, others believe this could just be a coincidence. Some claim she was just rolling her eyes after Mallory told her not to tell Jen about Intelligencia.

Who could Nikki really be?

The odds of Nikki being Mephisto are low, but there is no character named Nikki Ramos in any She-Hulk comic book. Nikki could be another friend for Jen that was made up for the series. In the comics, Jennifer has a childhood friend named Jill Stevens, and Nikki could be a substitute for that character.

According to ComicBook.com, there is a chance Nikki could be a Skrull named Jazinda. Skrulls are the race of shapeshifting aliens introduced in Captain Marvel and reappeared in the post-credit scenes of Wandavision and Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the comics, Jazinda is a close friend of She-Hulk’s who has knowledge of the secret invasion plot, where Skrulls kidnap and replace superheroes in preperation for a full-scale takeover.

Jazinda becomes a crucial member in defeating the Skrulls once she reveals herself as an exile of the race. With Secret Invasion set to debut on Disney+ in 2023, it could be possible that Nikki is secretly Jazinda, and her reveal would link She-Hulk to the upcoming show. For now, fans will have to wait and see if Nikki is more villainous than she looks or if she is an excellent friend to Jen.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is streaming on Disney+.

