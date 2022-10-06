‘She-Hulk’ Finale: Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Our Predictions

The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is arriving soon. Tatiana Maslany has delighted Marvel fans with her performance as Jennifer Walters, a woman trying to balance her social life and career with being a Hulk. Every episode has introduced us to her charming friends and some bizarre antagonists. Episode 8 ended on a surprising cliffhanger leading up to the finale, and here is what we think will happen.

‘She-Hulk’ episode 8 ends with a stunning cliffhanger

Episode 8 of She-Hulk delivered a stellar team-up between Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and She-Hulk. Many fans had been waiting for Daredevil’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the episode was delivered in spades. However, Matt will most likely not be returning for the finale, meaning episode 8 needed to do something else to create interest for the finale.

After Jen and Matt’s journey ends, Jen attends a gala where she is awarded female lawyer of the year, amongst several other winners. However, the event is hijacked by Intelligencia, the forum issuing threats against Jen in previous episodes. Intelligencia reveals a video of Jen and Josh having sex, revealing that Josh recorded the whole thing. Jen becomes enraged, leading to She-Hulk taking control. The episode ends with She-Hulk surrounded by several armed guards in front of a terrified audience.

The Leader will return in the ‘She-Hulk’ finale

Titania (Jameela Jamil) has been a consistent antagonist in She-Hulk, but the finale will reveal The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) as the main antagonist. She-Hulk has not been shy to connect back to 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) appearing in this series. The Leader, a.k.a. Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson), is another character from The Incredible Hulk who is confirmed to be returning as the villain in Captain America: New World Order.

However, She-Hulk has given several clues to signal The Leader’s return to the MCU. In She-Hulk, somebody is after Jen’s blood. It’s revealed that Josh took her blood after they slept together, and he appears to be a member of Intelligencia. In the comics, The Leader is an essential member of the group, and he is a character who has an interest in acquiring Hulk blood. With his confirmed return in Captain America 4, it wouldn’t be surprising if he appears in a post-credit scene or has a more prominent role that will set up She-Hulk’s future in the MCU.

When does ‘She-Hulk’ premiere on Disney+?

The ‘She-Hulk’ finale will follow the same schedule as the previous episodes. The finale will premiere on Disney+ on Oct. 13 at 3:00 am E.T./ 12:00 pm P.T. It’s not confirmed how long the episode will be, but it will probably be within 40 minutes to one hour. Marvel has not announced if She-Hulk will get a second season, so it should be intriguing to see how Marvel sets up the future for this character.

