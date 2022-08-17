‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany Recalls Being Rejected for a Different Marvel Role

Tatiana Maslany is soon making her debut as She-Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new Disney+ series combines the superhero world with a courtroom comedy environment. However, Maslany almost joined another Marvel universe in a much less prominent role. If she hadn’t been rejected for the part, she might not be taking on the mantle of She-Hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is the latest Marvel series on Disney+. She-Hulk is a courtroom comedy starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, an attorney who becomes a Hulk after being exposed to blood from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). The series is a full-on comedy as Jennifer tries to deal with balancing her work and social life while also being a Hulk.

The series will feature plenty of appearances from familiar faces in the MCU including Tim Roth as Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme. Charlie Cox will also be returning as Daredevil/ Matt Murdock. The actor did reprise this character in Spider-Man: No Way Home but will have a more extended role in She-Hulk.

Unlike other Marvel shows like Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk will consist of nine episodes, making it the same length as Wandavision and What If…?

Tatiana Maslany almost had a role in a different Marvel property

In an interview with the Comedy Bang Bang podcast, Maslany says she nearly had a part in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, specifically in Venom. The Orphan Black star was interested in playing Venom’s girlfriend, Annie (played by Michelle Williams), but she was rejected.

“I’ve been trying to get them. They’ve rejected me multiple times… Venom,” Maslany shared. “Not for Venom, unfortunately. But for Venom’s girlfriend or whatever. Yeah. Not even Tom Hardy – Eddie Brock’s girlfriend, just Venom’s girlfriend? Just Venom’s girlfriend. Just the symbiote’s girlfriend.”

It might be best that she had been rejected because Annie doesn’t get much to do in the Venom movies. She dons the symbiote briefly but almost immediately transfers it back to Eddie. Tatiana Maslany also would not be able to play She-Hulk if she was already in Sony’s Spider-Man universe.

Maslany is already receiving praise for her performance in ‘She-Hulk’

Reviews for the first four episodes of She-Hulk are starting to come out, and it appears to be another win for Marvel. The series currently holds an 83% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many praising Maslany’s performance as She-Hulk. However, it is a straight comedy, which could rub some Marvel fans the wrong way if that isn’t something they’re interested in watching.

Another aspect that fans have been critical of is the CGI. The effects have improved since the first trailer, but some viewers have been concerned about her appearance. Fortunately, many critics have said the CGI looks noticeably better, even if it isn’t flawless. It appears to be another Marvel success, even if it differentiates itself from other projects.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premieres on Disney+ on August 18.

