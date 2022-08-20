‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany Reveals the Musician That Inspired Her Role

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally here. The superhero comedy stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who transforms into the green hero known as She-Hulk. In addition to serving laughs and giving a different perspective to the Hulk, She-Hulk offers a commentary on sexism and double standards. With that in mind, Maslany recently shared that she felt inspired by a musician with “poppiness and femininity” while preparing for her role.

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ | Marvel Studios

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who works in superhuman cases. When Jennifer’s blood becomes cross-contaminated with her cousin’s, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) — a.k.a. the Hulk — she transforms into She-Hulk, gaining super strength and an earthy green skin tone.

Whether she likes it or not, Jennifer is now a superhero. Bruce must teach Jennifer to control her newfound strength and channel it into taking down bad guys. Oh, and she also hilariously navigates dating life in her ’30s, which isn’t easy as a green giant.

Scottish musician Sophie inspired Tatiana Maslany as she portrayed She-Hulk

In a recent interview with Variety, Tatiana Maslany said she turned to the music of Scottish music producer, singer, and DJ Sophie to get inspired for She-Hulk. Sophie was most known for experimental pop music and electronica. The artist earned a Grammy nomination in 2019 for Best Dance/Electronic Album with Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides. Sophie died in Greece at 34 years old last year after an accidental fall while climbing.

“Musically, Sophie just lives in this place that I always want to live in, but there’s a poppiness and femininity combined with these clashing industrial sounds,” Maslany said.

The Orphan Black star pointed to Sophie’s song, “Faceshopping,” and its music video as an example of the way Jennifer/She-Hulk can relate to Sophie’s music.

“Her music video ‘Faceshopping’ was all about skin, commodification of body and being separated into different parts, and that all felt thematically and spiritually connected [to She-Hulk],” Maslany added.

Maslany says ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ has ‘joyful, feminine energy’

According to Maslany, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is all about a “revolutionary” focus on female energy. She recently spoke to The Wrap about finding her way through the “MCU’s Boys’ Club.”

“It was with this joyful, feminine energy that we played in those spaces. And for me, I’ve always had a deeply internalized misogyny about femininity, you know?” Maslany shared. “I have, just like our culture, looked at it in a certain way. And to be able to embody it in this character and to feel my own femininity and express it with this joy was just – it’s a wonderful gift. You know, it’s a bit of a boys club, the Marvel world, a little bit, so it feels kind of revolutionary to have it in there.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes drop every Thursday.

