‘She-Hulk’: Tatiana Maslany Reveals the Marvel Star She Wants for a ‘Buddy Comedy’

Tatiana Maslany is the latest actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. In the Disney+ series, Maslany has already interacted with many MCU veterans, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/ Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. However, Maslany has another MCU co-star she wants to work with, and it’s also a fellow newcomer.

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’

Tatiana Maslanay as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk | Marvel Studios

In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who happens to be a cousin of Bruce Banner. After being exposed to his blood, Walters transforms into She-Hulk, a smaller but more controlled version of the green rage monster. Since she can control her transformation, she can carry on with her career as a lawyer and leads a super-powered division at her law firm.

While Maslany was not a massive name before this series, the actor still has a fan base, especially on television. The actor had a lead role in Orphan Black and was nominated for three Emmys for her role, winning in 2016. She also starred in the drama film, Stronger, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Maslany reveals which Marvel co-star she wants for a ‘buddy comedy’

SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany Wants To Team Up with Florence Pugh For an MCU Buddy Comedy Project



Link: https://t.co/MLw3jpFlVo pic.twitter.com/sefNEan2Zf — GeekTyrant (@GeekTyrant) August 16, 2022

In an interview with The Jess Cagle Podcast With Julia Cunningham, Tatiana Maslany talked about her role as She-Hulk and her possible MCU future. When asked who in the MCU she would want to appear with, Maslany was quick to say Florence Pugh.

“I just love Florence Pugh as an actor, so I just want to act with her,” Maslany shared. “I think that duo would be bizarre, but I think that would be kind of fun. It’s like a buddy comedy — us in a car driving across America.”

Pugh is another star who is rising in the ranks of Hollywood stardom. She made her MCU debut in Black Widow as Yelena Belova, sister to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. She made her second appearance in Hawkeye as she tried to kill Clint Barton, who she mistakenly thought killed her sister.

It’s not confirmed the next time Yelena will appear in another Marvel project, but Kevin Feige has plans for her. She is rumored to appear in Thunderbolts, which will bring together a group of anti-heroes to take down an even greater villain.

What Marvel project will She-Hulk appear in next?

Megan Thee Stallion's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Cameo Shook Tatiana Maslany's Life https://t.co/8Es1uv6Zts — IGN (@IGN) September 7, 2022

Marvel is typically secretive about who is appearing in future Marvel projects. Actors often do not know what the future for their characters will be. Maslany says she isn’t sure what the future for She-Hulk will be in the MCU, but she is looking forward to finding out.

“That always gets teased, you know, if this is a thing, then maybe you’ll pop up in this or that,” Maslany explains. “Every storyline kind of sews through another one, so I’m up for it. Have you heard something? ’cause I have not.”

Maslany will most likely appear in another project later down the line, but that has not been confirmed yet. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is streaming on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘She-Hulk’ Director Explains How the Megan Thee Stallion Cameo Became a Reality