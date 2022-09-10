‘She-Hulk’: Tatiana Maslany Reveals Which Scene With Mark Ruffalo Was Improvised

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has a lot of comedy, more so than other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. A good amount of comedy often comes from improv, and She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany confirms some improvisation was done while filming the series. One improv moment came during the training montage where Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) teaches She-Hulk how to use her newly acquired powers.

Tatiana Maslany learned how to play She-Hulk from Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/ Hulk and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/ She-Hulk | Marvel Studios

In the first episode of She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters (Maslany) develops Hulk powers after being exposed to Bruce Banner’s blood. She becomes a Hulk, though she has more control over the transformation than her cousin. The first episode shows She-Hulk’s origin story and shows Bruce teaching Jennifer the positives and negatives of being a Hulk.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Maslany says Mark Ruffalo taught her how to play She-Hulk in addition to teaching her character in the show.

“Mark taught me a lot. I have to say,” Maslany says. “He wasn’t instructive. He definitely did not instruct me. Just watching him play that character and seeing him transform, seeing him work on the voice and all of that was so exciting. And my character has zero issue with turning into a Hulk. She sort of does it seamlessly, so it has none of the, like, angst around it, except that she doesn’t want to be a superhero.”

Tatiana Maslany reveals which scene with Mark Ruffalo was improvised

“I’m a completely different person now, literally.” Hulk hilariously acknowledges his casting change from Edward Norton to Mark Ruffalo in the latest episode of She-Hulk. pic.twitter.com/GLvQ1b3cLR — IGN (@IGN) August 30, 2022

During the training montage, Hulk tests She-Hulk on several tasks, including smashing the ground and throwing rocks. One moment shows the two doing yoga poses, and Maslany says this moment was improvised. In an interview with The Jess Cagle Show With Julia Cunningham, Maslany reveals she came up with her pose on the spot.

“There’s a whole chunk in the training montage that was just me and Mark in a space,” Maslany shares. “And we were improvising a Hulk training montage where there were a few little things we had to hit. But then Mark goes down on the ground and does a yoga pose. And then I’m like alright well I’m gonna do this breakdance move. We sort of kept playing off each other in that way.”

There is most likely a lot more improvisation done in this series, especially with the comedic dialogue. A behind-the-scenes for She-Hulk would be worthwhile as it appears to be a fun work environment.

Maslany shares how much fun she had while making this series

While Maslany is wearing an odd motion-capture suit for the She-Hulk moments, she recalls having a lot of fun filming scenes, especially with Mark Ruffalo. When asked about what it’s like to film scenes that use primarily visual effects, Maslany replies by saying filming these scenes made her feel like a kid.

“That kind of weirdness is also what makes you feel like a kid,” Maslany explains. “Because you’re like our job is entirely make-believe and there’s no way we can, like, deny that when we’re both in these helmets and, like, ball suits and, like, pretending to be superheroes. It’s super fun.”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is streaming on Disney+.

